Presbyterian College reached into the high school ranks to find their new head football coach, according to numerous reports.
Kevin Kelley will come to PC after a stint as one of the most successful high school football coaches in the country at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. Kelley will be introduced at a press conference at 2pm on Friday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
Kelley won nine state titles and was named the USA Today High School Coach of the Year in 2016. He is also renowned for his penchant for never punting and preferring to onside kick.
Pulaski finished the 2021 season with a perfect 13-0 record.
PC finished the 2021 spring season with a record of 4-3. Head Coach Tommy Spangler was relieved of his duties a few days after the season ended.
