PC and Winthrop will face off in men's basketball on Jan. 19 at 7pm on ESPNU, and Jan. 20 at 5pm on ESPN+.
Game Information
Opponent: Winthrop
Date: Jan. 19-20, 2021
Site: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)
Radio: WPCC (https://tunein.com/radio/Large-Time-Network-1410-s21875/)
Announcers: Ryan Clary (PbP)
TV Broadcast: ESPNU (plus.espn.com)
Announcers: Matt Schick (PbP), Andraya Carter (Analyst)
Live Stats: www.GoBlueHose.com (http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=319424)
Twitter: @BlueHoseSports
WIN leads the series 26-13
Last 3 meetings:
2020: WIN 89, PC 88
2020: WIN 72, PC 57
2019: WIN 93, PC 85
Winthrop
Record: 13-0, 10-0
Ranking: n/a
Last Game: Jan. 15, 2021, at Longwood, W 70-50, in Rock Hill, S.C.
Head Coach: Pat Kelsey
Career Record: 176-93 (9th year)
WIN Record: 176-93 (9th year)
vs. PC: 14-2
Presbyterian College
Record: 3-4, 1-2
Ranking: n/a
Last Game: Jan 15, 2020 at Campbell, L 51-73, in Buies Creek, N.C.
Head Coach: Quinton Ferrell
Career Record: 13-26 (2nd year)
PC Record: 13-26 (2nd year)
vs. WIN: 0-2
NOTES
Presbyterian College is in its 108th season of basketball in 2020-21 ... This season will go down as one of the more unique ones in history, with the COVID-19 Pandemic changing sports schedules around the country ... The Big South Conference created a 20-team round robin this season, with teams playing each other in back-to-back days ... The Blue Hose had eight games canceled, and three conference series against Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, and USC Upstate postponed ... PC did pick up a game against Carver Dec. 14 ...
The Blue Hose return home from a two-game road stretch with a two-game series against League-leading Winthrop at the Templeton Center ... Game one Jan. 19, airs on ESPNU, with game two Jan,. 20, airing on ESPN+ ... Both games will air over the radio on WPCC ...
Winthrop leads the overall series, 26-13 after taking the two-game series last season ...
The last game against Winthrop was a good one ... PC trailed by 12 in the second half but fought its way back, tying it up just under a minute to play ... The Eagles quickly went ahead by four off a three-pointer and free throw, but it was PC back to within one off a three-pointer at the four second mark ... That would be all the scoring as PC was unable to get another shot off as Winthrop came away with the one-point, 89-88 win ...
PC is coming off a two-game split with Campbell in its last Big South series ...
Game One Recap (CAM 48, PC 46)
Trailing by 15 after the opening nine minutes of the second half, PC outscored Campbell, 18-3, to tie the game with under two to play, but the Camels came back with a basket in the closing seconds to finish with the 48-46 win in game one at Gore Arena ... Winston Hill made an impressive PC debut, coming away with a double-double off 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Game Two Recap (CAM 73, PC 51)
Campbell shot over 50% from the field, including 58% in the second half, to take the 73-51 win over the Blue Hose in the second game against Campbell ... Winston Hill led the team with 23 points, with Brandon Younger pulling down nine rebounds ...
Due to changes in NCAA transfer rules for this season, Trevon Reddish (CofC), and Brandon Younger (UNCC) are now eligible ... Winston Hill (FMU) became eligible as well, and made an immediate impact with a double-double in his PC debut (12 pts., 12 rbds) ...
The first double-double of the season belongs to Owen McCormack ... He posted 19 points and 12 rebounds at The Citadel Dec. 22 ...
With 10 players gone from last season and just four returners, youth is a theme for the season ... Gone from last year is 85% of the scoring, 76% of the rebounding, and 79% of the assist getters ...
The Blue Hose youth are stepping up ... After eight games, newcomers are accounting for the top three scorers, top three rebounders, and two of the top three assists leaders ...
Rayshon Harrison has been honored as Big South Freshman of the week three times this season ... In his first collegiate game, against Jacksonville, Rayshon Harrison scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds, which earned him the season's first Big South Freshman-of-the-Week honors ... He earned is second after leading the team in scoring against Carver and SC State, averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in two contest ... His third honor came after posting his second 20-point game against The Citadel ...
Early in the season the Blue Hose are already tops in a couple of PC DI season record books ... PC is first in rebounds (35.2) and steals (7.4) ...
