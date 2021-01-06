CLINTON, S.C. – Presbyterian College volleyball coach Korrinn Burgess announced the hiring of Justin Snyder as the program’s new assistant coach on Tuesday. Snyder will primarily work with the program’s middle blockers and defensive specialists, and will also handle many administrative duties, opponent scouting and recruiting.
“I’m really excited to add Justin to my staff,” Burgess said. “His experience as a player and previous coaching experience are immeasurable. I’m excited by what he brings to the team as we look to continue building towards a Big South Championship.”
Snyder arrives at PC after having spent the last two seasons as an assistant volleyball coach at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. Working primarily with middle blockers and outside hitters, Snyder helped the Rattlers improve their assists, blocks and kills per set numbers in his first season with the team. In 2018, St. Mary’s ranked second in assists/set (12.2) and third in kills/set (12.8) in the Heartland Conference. During his tenure, five different Rattlers earned an All-Conference honor, including outside hitter KK Payne, who averaged 2.6 kills/set or better in each of Snyder’s two seasons.
Prior to St. Mary’s, Snyder spent one season as a graduate assistant at Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks went 23-13 that year, and earned the sixth seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
Snyder served as a volunteer assistant at Davidson in 2016, and also has experience coaching club teams and working camps. While coaching the Carolina Juniors 15s, the team earned a trip to nationals in Indianapolis. He’s also worked camps at several schools throughout the country, including Appalachian State, NC State, North Carolina and UAB.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Snyder played collegiately on the men’s volleyball team at Belmont Abbey, where he was a two-year starter at middle blocker, and also spent time as an outside hitter. As a senior, he helped lead the Crusaders to an 18-11 record, the best single-season win total in program history. In that campaign, Snyder tallied 173 kills and 83 blocks with a .400 hitting percentage, while leading the team to its first postseason victory in school history.
Snyder graduated from Belmont Abbey in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management.
