The Presbyterian College volleyball team was tabbed fifth by the league coaches in the Big South preseason poll, as was announced on Wednesday by the conference office. The coaches voted junior outside hitter Dylan Maberry from High Point for the conference's Preseason Player of the Year and her teammate Maria Miggins as the league's Setter of the Year. Campbell's libero Claranne Fechter was named the Preseason's Defensive Player of the Year.
High Point earned unanimous selection as the number one team in the conference by the league coaches with all nine first-place votes and 81 total points. Campbell was tabbed second with 72 votes followed by Winthrop in the third-place spot with 61 points. USC Upstate earned 52 points for the fourth-place spot while the Blue Hose earned 43 points and the fifth spot in the conference's preseason poll. Charleston Southern slid in at sixth place with 32 points as Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville tied for seventh with 23 points apiece. Radford rounded out the field in ninth with 18 points.
The Blue Hose open the 2022 season on Friday, August 26th as PC heads to Clemson for the Big Orange Bash facing Louisiana Tech at 4:30 p.m. The weekend rounds out on the 27th with a doubleheader against Austin Peay at 10:30 a.m. and the host Tigers at 7 p.m…
Presbyterian opens Big South play on September 22 in its home opener against USC Upstate which will be followed the next night by a visit from High Point.
The 2022 Big South Conference Tournament will be held Nov. 19-20 at the Millis Center home of the High Point Panthers. It will be a four-team tournament to determine the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.
