The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team and third-year head coach Alaura Sharp announced the team’s full 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday afternoon, following the Big South’s announcement of the league’s conference schedule. The Blue Hose are slated to play five non-conference games, and then 20 contests within the Big South, facing each league opponent twice.
“Our team and staff are just thankful to be able to play so we are excited to release our schedule,” said coach Sharp. “We understand it is a privilege to play during these times and are looking forward to getting started.”
“Our non-conference schedule is really competitive and will test us early on, while the conference schedule will offer new challenges and strategies this year with the altered format. We will be ready to adapt and be flexible to whatever comes our way. This will be a season of adversity and we will challenge our team to adapt and respond the right way.”
The Blue Hose begin their campaign with five non-conference contests, four of which will be on the road. PC opens its season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with a trip to Kennesaw State. The opening week of the season also includes road trips to face in-state foes Clemson (Nov. 27) and Furman (Dec. 1).
PC’s home opener is slated for Dec. 9, as it welcomes Mercer to the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose round out their non-conference schedule on Dec. 12 at East Tennessee State.
This season’s Big South schedule, which is subject to change, has been altered to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. In lieu of a traditional home-and-home series, teams will play the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same location. Contingencies were built into the schedule to allow flexibility for completing the season in full, as any games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can be made up on various dates, including the week of Feb. 28-Mar. 6. Each team also has a bye week built into its schedule, with PC’s bye week slated for the weekend of Feb. 5-6.
Presbyterian opens Big South play at home on Dec. 15-16 against Gardner-Webb. The Blue Hose then close out the calendar year with a trip to Radford on Dec. 30-31.
PC begins the new year back in Clinton, with a pair of tilts against UNC Asheville on Jan. 4-5. The weekend of Jan. 9-10, Presbyterian heads up to Spartanburg to face USC Upstate.
The Blue Hose return home for the ensuing two weekends, with contests against Campbell (Jan. 15-16) and High Point (Jan. 22-23). PC concludes the month of January with a visit to Longwood on Jan. 29-30.
Following the team’s bye week, Presbyterian closes its home schedule on Feb. 12-13 against Hampton. The Blue Hose then hit the road for the final two weekends of the regular season, as they head to Charleston Southern on Feb. 19-20 and Winthrop on Feb. 26-27.
The 2021 Big South Women’s Basketball Championship begins on March 9, followed by the quarterfinals (March 11), semifinals (March 12) and the championship game on Sunday, March 14.
PC 2020-21 Schedule:
Nov. 25 at Kennesaw State
Nov. 27 at Clemson
Dec. 1 at Furman
Dec. 9 Mercer
Dec. 12 at East Tennessee State
Dec. 15-16 Gardner-Webb
Dec. 30-31 at Radford
Jan. 4-5 UNC Asheville
Jan. 9-10 at USC Upstate
Jan. 15-16 Campbell
Jan. 22-23 High Point
Jan. 29-30 at Longwood
Feb. 12-13 Hampton
Feb. 19-20 at Charleston Southern
Feb. 26-27 at Winthrop
Mar. 9-14 Big South Conference Championship
