CLINTON, S.C. – Senior Jade Compton collected her first double-double of the season (20 points, 11 rebounds), but the Presbyterian College women’s basketball team could not withstand a second half charge from Radford, as the Highlanders edged the Blue Hose 61-55 on Thursday afternoon.
FINAL SCORE: Radford 61, Presbyterian 55
LOCATION: Dedmon Center (Radford, Va.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (3-3, 2-2) | Radford (1-5, 1-3)
Scoring the Game
Radford held a slight lead early, but a Trinity Johnson three-point play at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter put PC on top for the first time at 9-7. Johnson scored seven points in the opening quarter and the Blue Hose held a 16-12 edge after one.
A Nyah Willis layup with 7:42 remaining in the half extended Presbyterian’s lead to 20-14, the largest margin of the first half. The Highlanders drew back within two at 24-22, but a Compton three-pointer in the final seconds of the half gave PC a 27-22 halftime lead.
The Blue Hose began the second half on the front foot, as Compton and Tess Santos each canned a three-pointer in the early stages of the third quarter to extend PC’s advantage to nine, at 35-26. Radford erased the deficit with an 11-2 run, knotting the game at 37-37 with 1:42 remaining in the third. Compton’s fourth three-pointer of the afternoon briefly put Presbyterian back on top, but Radford leveled the score from the foul line to send the game to the fourth quarter all tied up at 40-40.
PC once again built a three-point edge early in the fourth, but Radford took its first lead since the opening quarter with an 8-2 spurt to go in front 52-49 with 3:17 remaining. The Blue Hose answered with a Georgia Stockton three-pointer, tying the contest at 52-52 with 2:23 left. The Highlanders then responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.
Players of the Game
Compton made eight of her 12 field goal attempts, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and led all scorers with her season-high 20 points. She and Willis had a game-high 11 rebounds apiece. Johnson chipped in 15 points and handed out a season-high seven assists for PC. The Highlanders had three players in double-figures, led by Ashley Tudor’s 18 points.
Stats of the Game
Presbyterian made 22-of-61 (36.1 percent) from the floor, and 7-of-26 from three-point range. Radford connected on 20-of-53 (37.7 percent) from the field, and went 4-of-14 from downtown. PC made 4-of-7 at the free throw line, while the Highlanders hit 17-of-22 from the charity stripe.
PC won the rebounding battle for the fifth consecutive game, besting Radford on the glass 45-30. The Blue Hose also enjoyed a 30-22 advantage in points in the paint and 18-9 edge in second chance points.
Notables
- Compton registered her first double-double of the season, and fifth as a Blue Hose, with her season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. The senior is the third different PC player to record a double-double this season and first Blue Hose to have a 20+ point game in 2020-21.
- Johnson scored in double-figures for the fourth straight game, notching 15 points. The junior also added a season-high seven assists, the most by a Blue Hose player this season.
- Willis snared a career-high 11 rebounds, her second straight double-digit rebounding game.
Up Next
The Blue Hose return to Clinton for a Big South Conference series against UNC Asheville which begins on Monday at 6 pm on ESPN+.
December 30
Tionna Carter poured in a season-high 19 points and the Presbyterian College defense held Radford to 26 percent from the field as the Blue Hose snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Highlanders with a 62-51 win on Wednesday evening. Nyah Willis and Maleia Bracone each chipped in 12 points for PC, with Willis also notching 10 rebounds.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 62, Radford 51
LOCATION: Dedmon Center (Radford, Va.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (3-2, 2-1) | Radford (0-5, 0-3)
Scoring the Game
Radford scored the first bucket of the contest, but PC scored the next 10 points to open up a 10-2 advantage. Presbyterian held a 13-9 edge at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Hose netted the first four points of the second period to extend the margin back to eight, 17-9, but the Highlanders used an 8-2 spurt to draw back to within two, 19-17. Bracone hit a pair of three-pointers over the final minutes of the half to keep Radford at bay and send PC into the halftime locker room on top, 31-28.
The Highlanders opened the second half with four straight points to nudge ahead 32-31, but a Carter layup put Presbyterian right back on top just seconds later. With less than three minutes to play in the third, another Carter bucket broke a 39-39 deadlock, and ignited a 7-0 run which gave the Blue Hose a 46-39 lead. Tess Santos hit a basket in the final moments of the third to put PC in front 48-41 after three quarters.
Santos’ bucket sparked an extended 13-1 Presbyterian run, which helped stretch the margin into double-figures for the first time, and gave the Blue Hose their largest lead of the night at 59-42 with 4:45 remaining. During the run, PC held Radford without a field goal for over seven minutes. The Blue Hose kept the margin in double-figures for the rest of the contest.
Players of the Game
Carter led all scorers with a season-high 19. Three other Blue Hose scored in double-figures, with 12 apiece from Bracone and Willis, and 10 from Trinity Johnson. Willis paced PC on the glass with 10 rebounds. Taiye Johnson registered a double-double for the Highlanders (12 points, 10 rebounds), while Kyanna Morgan chipped in 11 points.
Stats of the Game
The Blue Hose shot 43.1 percent from the field (22-for-51) and went 5-for-17 from three-point range. Presbyterian connected on 13-of-20 from the foul line. PC limited Radford to 26.2 percent (16-of-61) from the floor, and 24.1 percent (7-of-29) from downtown. The Highlanders made 12-of-16 free throws.
Presbyterian won the rebounding battle for the fourth consecutive game, edging Radford on the glass 41-38. The Blue Hose also enjoyed a 34-18 advantage on points in the paint.
Notables
- PC’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series against the Highlanders, and a seven-game skid at the Dedmon Center.
- Carter’s 19 points were a new season high, and extended her double-digit scoring streak to a career-best four in a row. The 19 points are the most by a PC player thus far this season. Carter also snared nine rebounds.
- Willis notched 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for her first double-double as a Blue Hose.
- Bracone’s 12 points were a new career high, and marked the first double-digit scoring outing of her collegiate career. The freshman also set a new career high with three three-pointers. Bracone topped PC in assists with three, and also had a pair of steals.
- Johnson netted 10 points, her third straight game in double-figures.
- Alessia Capley scored two points and added four rebounds in her season debut.
Commented
