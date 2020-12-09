Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced on Wednesday that the team has rescheduled its trip to East Tennessee State for Saturday, Dec. 12. The contest is slated for a noon tip-off on ESPN+ from Brooks Gym in Johnson City, Tenn.
The matchup between the two schools had originally been set for Dec. 12, but a positive COVID-19 test within the Presbyterian program caused the game to be canceled. However, PC has since cleared COVID protocols, enabling the Blue Hose to return to practice and game action, which opened the door to put the contest against ETSU back on the schedule.
Saturday’s contest is set to be the first-ever meeting on the hardwood between the Blue Hose and the Buccaneers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.