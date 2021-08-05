Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the program’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Thursday. The Blue Hose are set for 11 non-conference tilts, with five of those contests coming at the Templeton Center.
“We are really looking forward to this year, especially with an older, more experienced team,” Coach Sharp said. “Our team has had a solid summer of development, and we are really thankful for the time we had on campus with them.”
The Blue Hose begin the 2021-22 campaign with three road contests, starting with a trip to Kentucky on Nov. 9. Presbyterian follows the season opener with visits to Furman (Nov. 12) and Western Carolina (Nov. 16).
PC’s home opener is scheduled for Nov. 20 against St. Thomas. The Blue Hose are at home again on Nov. 23 to face ETSU for the second straight season. Presbyterian earned a 68-38 road victory over the Bucs last season. PC closes out the month of November with a trip down to Jacksonville for its first-ever meeting with the Dolphins on the 27th.
Presbyterian returns to the Templeton Center to face UNCG on Dec. 1, then heads to Clemson for the second consecutive year on Dec. 5. The Blue Hose welcome Carolina Christian to Clinton on Dec. 15, before a visit to Vanderbilt on Dec. 18. PC concludes its non-conference slate with a home tilt against Agnes Scott on Dec. 20.
“Our schedule is going to be really fun and challenging for our team,” Sharp added. “These games are so important to learn about your team and grow into the team we aspire to be for conference play.”
The 2021-22 Big South Conference schedule is slated to be announced at a later date.
PC Women’s Basketball 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 9 – at Kentucky
Friday, Nov. 12 – at Furman
Tuesday, Nov. 16 – at Western Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 20 – St. Thomas
Tuesday, Nov. 23 – ETSU
Saturday, Nov. 27 – at Jacksonville
Wednesday, Dec. 1 – UNCG
Sunday, Dec. 5 – at Clemson
Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Carolina Christian
Saturday, Dec. 18 – at Vanderbilt
Monday, Dec. 20 – Agnes Scott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.