CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College women's basketball team broke the school record for the highest margin of victory on Tuesday afternoon, winning by the score of 132-30, the most points scored by any DI school throughout the 2022-23 season. Fifth-year senior Bryanna Brady led the way for PC, scoring 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds in the victory.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 132, Bluefield 30
LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (4-7) | Bluefield (6-8)
Scoring the Game
- The Blue Hose began the game red hot, making 5-of-6 field goals, and jumped on the Rams with a 12-2 burst to force an early guest timeout with 7:55 to play in the first quarter. After a 5-0 burst from the Blue Hose, the Rams answered with a 5-2 run to cut it to 19-7. PC responded with the game's next 11 points to make it 30-7 with 3:50 to go in the quarter. Following the Rams pushing it to 32-10, the Blue Hose scored the quarter's final 14 points to make it 46-10 after one.
- The Rams opened the second quarter with five of the first nine points to make it 50-15 before a 17-0 run over the next four minutes pushed it to 67-15 with 4:12 to play in half. The Blue Hose kept the pressure up with a 17-2 run over the final three minutes to take an 84-17 lead to the intermission.
- PC continued to fill the basket to begin the second half with an 11-0 and 14-0 run throughout the quarter as the Blue Hose extended to a 116-23 after three frames.
- In the fourth quarter, the Blue Hose had six players score the ball, including a three from Brady, as the hosts cruised to a 132-30 victory over Bluefield on Tuesday.
Players of the Game
- Brady led the Blue Hose with a career-high 25 points, going 11-of-13 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, and a pair of assists. Tilda Sjökvist added a career-high 21 points along with a career-best 10 helpers for her first career double-double. Aubrie Kierscht tallied a career-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, Christina Kline added 13 points, and Mara Neira finished with 11. Núria Cunill led the Blue Hose on the glass with 10 boards as Sjökvist had a team-high 10 assists, as Laila Grant added nine. Kylie Meadows led the Rams with 14 points and six rebounds, both team-highs for Bluefield.
Stats of the Game
- The Blue Hose posted a 64.7% (55-of-85) from the floor on Tuesday while limiting the Rams to 16.9% (11-of-65) from the field. PC connected on a DI single-game record with 18 threes, while Bluefield made three. The Blue Hose connected on 4-of-5 at the line as Bluefield went 5-of-8. The hosts had a 59-26 edge on the glass and dished out 38 assists. PC had a 66-4 advantage in points in the paint and a 33-3 lead in fast break points. The Blue Hose bench held a 56-15 advantage and forced 24 turnovers, turning them into 33 points.
Notables
- The Blue Hose's 132 points scored set a new Big South record for points in a game, breaking a 19-year-old held by Winthrop in November of 2003. The points mark also is a single-game in NCAA DI women's basketball this season.
- 38 assists in a game also set a new conference record, a mark held by the Eagles in the same November 2003 game. The Blue Hose's 38 helpers is a new high for a team in a DI women's basketball game throughout the 2022-23 season.
- PC's 55 field goals made is one off the league record for field goals made in a game, but it set a Blue Hose DI program record on Tuesday.
- The Blue Hose broke the DI program record for points in a quarter (46 in the first and 38 in the second) and a half (84), surpassing the previous program record by 18.
- Presbyterian also broke the program's DI record for threes in a game (18) led by Kierscht with four, along with Sjökvist, Kline, and Neira adding three apiece in the contest.
- The Blue Hose posted a 64.7% field goal percentage in Tuesday's victory, which sits second in the DI record book for shooting percentages in a game.
- PC limited the Rams to just 16.9% from the floor, the lowest percentage by a Blue Hose's opponent in the DI era.
- PC's 59 rebounds are second in the DI era for most in a game and the highest mark since 2018 by a Blue Hose team.
- Brady set a new career-high on Tuesday with 25 points connecting on career-best 11 field goals.
- Sjökvist tallied a new career-high with 21 points and dished out 10 helpers for her first career double-double.
- The Huskvarna, Sweden native made a career-high nine field goals and connected on three from beyond the arc. She scored 12 points in the opening frame, highlighted by a 5-of-5 shooting performance.
- Kierscht scored 16 points off the bench for PC, highlighted by four threes. The 16 points from Kierscht is a new career-high, and the four triples match a career-high.
- Kline tallied a career-best 13 points going an efficient 5-of-6 from the field and making 3-of-4 triples.
- Junior Laila Grant dished out a career-high nine assists while adding six points off the bench.
- Dagne Apsite pushed across eight points, making 4-of-6 field goals, both new career-high for Apsite.
- Natalie Herrin scored a career-high nine points in 12 minutes going 4-of-5 from the field. She added four rebounds and a steal in the contest.
- Sonia Sato added nine points along with six defensive rebounds as the junior set a new season-high for points in a game.
- Sophomore Paige Kindseth filled the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.
Up Next
- Following the holiday, PC will turn its attention to an 18-game Big South slate beginning on December 29th at 5 p.m. on the road against Campbell.
