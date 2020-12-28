Phillips Named To SoCon All-Conference Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Sophomore Zachary Phillips has been named to the Southern Conference preseason all-conference team, as announced by the league office on Monday.
Phillips joined Ben Barton from Campbell with a share of the 157 pound weight class honor on Monday's all-conference team.
The Baltimore, Maryland native also earned freshman team honors following last season where he went 6-2 on the year including three wins during SoCon Duals. Phillips opened his season with an 8-6 decision over Douglas Gudenburr of the Citadel.
After a 5-3 setback against Appalachian State, he grabbed a 3:51 pinfall victory against Truett McConnell to improve to 2-1. Following a tight 5-4 defeat against Davidson, Phillips closed the season winning his last four matches of the season including three league duals.
He picked up a 4:32 pinfall victory over Oregon State before grabbing a sudden victory against Gudenburr of The Citadel. Phillips grabbed his biggest decision of the season with a 12-7 result against Taylor Parks of Gardner-Webb before closing out the season with a 3-2 overtime win over Will Lawrence of VMI.
PC opens its 2021 season on January 16th with a pair of matches against VMI and Campbell hosted by VMI. The Southern Conference schedule will be contested over four weekends featuring three-team pods each weekend with each school wrestling twice in each of the four weekends.The Southern Conference Wrestling Championship will take place Feb. 28, 2021, at Appalachian State's Holmes Convocation Center, in Boone, North Carolina.
2020-21 SoCon Wrestling Preseason All-Conference Team
125 Fabian Gutierrez, Chattanooga
133 Sean Carter, Appalachian State
141 Anthony Brito, Appalachian State
149 Jonathan Millner, Appalachian State
157 Ben Barton, Campbell
Zachary Phillips, Presbyterian
165 Austin Krassier, Campbell
174 Thomas Flitz, Appalachian State
184 Matthew Waddell, Chattanooga
197 Paul Carson, Appalachian State
HWT Michael McAleavey, The Citadel
