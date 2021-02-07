The Presbyterian College football team announced updates to its 2021 spring schedule, as announced by the Pioneer Football League.
In November, the PFL Presidents Council endorsed a six-game conference season in the spring of 2021, as advanced by the PFL athletic directors and coaches. The Council determined to move forward with a plan that provides a meaningful competitive experience for PFL football student-athletes.
The PFL's six-week schedule will see seven league members joined by Presbyterian, which joins the PFL as part of a scheduling agreement for the spring 2021 schedule, each play three home and three away contests. Individual members may schedule non conference games prior to the league's March 13-April 17 window.
The Blue Hose are slated to open the 2021 spring slate with Gardner-Webb on March 6 in a game that was announced last month.
Presbyterian opens the 2021 home slate with a matchup against Morehead State on March 13 which will be followed up by a road trip up to Davidson for a matchup with the Wildcats on March 20.
Presbyterian and Davidson will play a home and home as the Wildcats will visit the Blue Hose on April 10.
Following the trip to Davidson, the Blue Hose return home on March 27 for a visit from San Diego. The Blue Hose travel to Florida for a matchup with Stetson on April 3.
After the aforementioned home game with Davidson on April 10, PC will make the long trek to Iowa to battle Drake on April 17 to wrap up the 2021 spring slate
The Division I Football Championship will feature 16 teams, with the bracket announced Sunday, April 18, and the championship game, May 16 in Frisco, Texas. The spring 2021 field includes automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences, including the PFL, and five at-large selections.
