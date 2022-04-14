Clinton High School offensive lineman Peyton Pitts verbally committed to play football at Clemson University in a post on Twitter over the weekend.
Pitts will be a preferrred walk-on for the Tigers, joining fellow Laurens County football mate and former Laurens Raider, Michael Mankaka, who signed with the Tigers in February.
According to The Clemson Insider, Pitts attended camp at Clemson last summer and worked out with former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.
Pitts was a member of the All-Laurens County football team, 3A All-State team and was selected to play in the 2021 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
COMMITTED!!! #ALLIN 🐅@CoachBennett32 @CoreyFountain6 @train0187 @clinton_devil pic.twitter.com/q12dyFEVD3— Peyton Pitts (@peytonpitts5) April 8, 2022
