It was a short bus ride that Peyton Pitts will take away from his stellar career with Clinton High School Football as a shining moment.
It was just after the Red Devils defeated Palmetto in the first round of last year’s AAA State Playoffs. Pitts played both ways - offensive and defensive lines - and the Red Devils came away with a decisive victory. It was a bright spot for a football program that had seen mixed success since winning the AAA State Championship in 2009.
Now, with a new coach and a new attitude, the Red Devils were on their way to a second round upset of Lower Richland, before falling on the road at powerful Daniel.
Before that Daniel game, the Red Devils were 1-point away from a perfect 2021 football season.
Pitts remembers that on the bus ride from Wilder Stadium to the CHS locker rooms after the Palmetto win, the Red Devils’ spirits were high and everybody was enjoying the moment.
Pitts now takes that memory to a program that has enjoyed National Championships, but also a challenging 2021 season - the Clemson University Tigers.
Pitts has accepted a preferred walk-on role with Clemson University Football for the upcoming season. He signed the papers on Thursday.
Red Devil Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “This is just an awesome opportunity to see him grow as a young man - to see him grow up not only as a football player but as a young man and a student-athlete. Being an awesome student-athlete is definitely a prerequisite to getting into Clemson. He had other offers and he could have signed with those places, but he’s betting on himself.”
Pitts said, “First of all, I want to thank God,” and he expressed thanks to his family, coaches and teammates. Pitts got looks from VMI, Limestone and Lenoir-Rhyne, and took visits to some campuses; however, with Clemson, “It’s been my biggest opportunity so far,” he said.
“I’ve been a Clemson fan all my life; that was a driving factor, getting to play for Dabo Swinney after watching him as a child, it’s wild.”
Pitts played basketball his sophomore and junior years at CHS, and this spring he competes in shot put and discus.
He is unsure about a major. “I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still not quite sure yet. I’m sure it will come to me after my freshman year.” He expressed an interest in coaching and said his best subjects are history or science.
As a preferred walk-on, Pitts will not have to tryout for the team and is guaranteed a spot on the Tigers squad, plus “you are recruited by Clemson” and you’re not going to campus hoping to make the team. Still, Hunter Renfrow went that route and now he’s playing Sundays in the NFL.
A call from Swinney pretty much sealed the deal for Pitts joining the Tigers, even though he knows he will be competing against 4- and 5-Star recruits every single season.
Pitts said Coach Swinney always says dream big - “I have applied that in all aspects of my life. I am blessed.”
