Laurens Academy announced on Friday that Athletic Director Travis Plowden will take over as the head varsity football coach.
This is Plowden's 15th year at Laurens Academy and he has spent 14 years as an assistant football coach. He also serves as head boys basketball coach for the Crusaders.
Former Crusader Luke Tollison will return and serve as offensive coordinator.
Plowden replaces Stacy Bell, who served as head football coach at Laurens Academy for one month.
Bell informed the school the last week of June that he was resigning to take a position at a different school.
