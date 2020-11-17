Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock announced the addition of four student-athletes via NLIs on Friday. Joel Dragoo, Reuben Costin, Sean Hollister and Daniel Eagen will each join the baseball program and be a part of the 2022 team.
"I am excited about the four newest members we have added to our Blue Hose family today,” commented Pollock. “I believe that they will each have an impact on our program for years to come and each of them are high character guys on and off the field. I want to thank my staff for all their hard work.”
Daniel Eagen – RHP – R/R – 6-4 – 170 – Fuquay-Varina, N.C. – Fuquay-Varina HS
Before PC: He’s ranked 17th amongst RHP in North Carolina according to Prep Baseball Report… during his sophomore season he was 3-1 over eight appearances with a 1.25 ERA in 28 2/3 innings… pitching for Tri-State Arsenal he was 5-0 in 11 appearances during the 2020 summer with a 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts… during the 2020 season his high school team was ranked 10th in the nation by MaxPreps… off the field he was a part of the National Society of High School Scholars…
Personal: Daniel Eagen was born in Raleigh, N.C. to Bill and Dina Eagen… he chose to come to PC because it's the perfect fit for him. He loved the small school environment, and he felt he can create more meaningful bonds than if he went to a bigger school. The coaching staff was super welcoming to him and he can't wait to be a part of the Blue Hose family…he intends to major in either data analysis or business...
Sean Hollister – RHP – R/R – 6-4 – 175 – Mount Pleasant, S.C. – Bishop England HS
Before PC: He was a member of the 2018 & 2019 3A State Champions at Bishop England High School… also played basketball during his time at Bishop England… was a member of the Diamond Devils club team… he was a standout at the Diamond Prospect Palmetto Games, earning the golden arm award for the southwest black team… Hollister is the 16th ranked RHP in SC on Prep Baseball Report…
Personal: Sean Hollister was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island to Chet and Catherine Hollister… he chose to come to Presbyterian because it was close to home… he intends to major in business but is unsure of what specifically in the business field…
Reuben Costin – LHP – L/L – 6-3 – 195 – Chesterfield, Va. – Cosby HS
Before PC: Was 1-3 during the 2019 season with a 3.80 ERA playing for PA Rebels Elite… didn’t allow an earned run in 10.2 innings in 2020 pitching for Ironbirdge 2021 lane and Pa Rebels in club baseball… was the 2019 PG Super25 16U NC Super Qualifier tournament most valuable pitcher… named to a pair of all-tournament teams in 2020 at the PG 17U Coastal World Series and the PG 18U northeast fall championship…
Personal: Reuben Costin was born in Chesterfield, Va. to Ted and Marian Costin… he chose PC because of the athletics and a great feel to the campus… he intends to major in business but is unsure of what specifically in the business field…
Joel Dragoo – INF – R/R – 6-2 – 200 – Beckville, Texas – Northside Christian Academy
Before PC: Was a 2019 honorable mention to the Perfect game underclassmen All-American team… earned 2020 Preseason Perfect game honorable mention honors in Texas Region… named to the Showcase Top Prospect Team at the South Prospect Showcase in 2018 and 2019… hit .324 with the Atlanta Blue Jays during the 2019 season with four doubles and nine RBIs… made the all-tournament team at the 2020 WWBA 2021 Grads or 17U National Championship with the Blue Jays…
Personal: Joel Dragoo was born in Beckville, Texas to Scott and Shelly Dragoo… he chose PC because it was the right fit for him… he intends to major in business but is unsure of what specifically in the business field…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.