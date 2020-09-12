Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock finalized his 2021 roster with the addition of seven student-athletes via NLIs on Tuesday. Eric Toth, Noah Lebron, Sean Klein, Jay Wetherington, Bennett Toci, Dylan Jones, and Jordan Art each will be a part of the 2021 baseball program.
This group joins Brody Fahr, Ryan Folts, Duncan Howard, Charlie McDaniel, Ryan Ouzts, Tyler Teal, and Chris Veach as newcomers to the 2021 PC Baseball program.
"We are excited about this group of incoming student-athletes and the impact they will have on our program for years to come," commented Pollock. "More importantly all of these players are high character and I look forward to getting to work with them for the next few years. Hats off to my staff for all their hard work."
Eric Toth – RHP/INF – R/R – 6-3 – 215 – Mobile, Ala. – Coastal Ala. CC/McGill-Toolen Catholic
Before PC: He has spent the past two seasons at Coastal Alabama Community College… he totaled a .300 batting average over 16 games during the 2019-20 campaign… over the same two seasons on the bump he has appeared in 19 games while making nine starts with a pair of wins and four complete games… he was on the president's list with a 4.0 GPA at Coastal Alabama… was an all-state honoree in 2017 while at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School… played basketball as well during his high school time… was a member of the 2016 state championship team…
Personal: Eric Toth was born in Mobile, Ala. to Travis and Elisa Toth… he chose PC because it gave him an opportunity for a great education and the chance to play the game he loves… he intends to major in the business field…
Jay Wetherington – OF – 5-9 – 160 – Savannah, Ga. – Calvary Day School
Before PC: During his high school career at Calvary Day School he totaled a .446 batting average which included hitting at a .520 clip during his junior campaign… he compiled a 3.40 ERA during his junior year… he was a 2x all-state honoree, 3x all-region award winner… he also was named to the 1st team all-area three times… earned the region offensive player of the year… also played football during his high school career… 2x 2nd team all-region… all-state honorable mention for football… was a part of the honor society…
Personal: Jay Wetherington was born Savannah, Ga. to Bart and Lisa Wetherington… he chose PC because it felt much like his high school and it's close enough to home for comfort but also far enough away to be on my own… he intends to major in engineering with plans to do the dual engineering program… he wants to become a civil engineer…
Bennett Toci – C – 6-1 – 195 – Bishop, Ga. – North Oconee HS
Before PC: During his junior year at North Oconee High School, he was named to the second-team all-region… Prior to his senior season, he was named preseason all-region and on the players to watch list by Georgia Dugout review… in 2019 he was selected to the Under Armor baseball factor southeast team and the baseball factory preseason All-American tournament selection… totaled a .330 average during his junior year in a season they made it as a final four team… hit .410 during his senior year… nominated as for the positive athlete award in 2019 & 2020… was involved with student leadership at Athens Church… also played football and was an honorable mention for the region team during his junior year… first-team all-region during his senior season…
Personal: Bennett William Toci was born in Athens, Ga. to Michael and Heather Toci… he chose PC because of the coaching staff along with enjoying the campus and the school's emphasis on academics… he plans to major in the business field and has a career ambition to work as a residential contractor…
Sean Klein – INF – 5-10 – 190 – Fort Worth, T.X. – North Oklahoma CC/Eaton HS
Before PC: Hit .440 during the 2020 season at North Oklahoma CC… he drove in 21 runs during that 2020 campaign… also earned an honorable mention for All-American… at Eaton High School in 2018 he was a part of a 5A state championship team… made the dean's list at North Oklahoma CC…
Personal: Sean Patrick Klein was born in Nashville, Tenn to Brian and Melissa Klein… he intends on majoring in business administration…
Noah Lebron – INF/OF – 5-10 – 165 – Lexington, S.C. – River Bluff HS
Before PC: Was a part of two lower state championships at River Bluff High School… was also an all-region selection… carried a 4.0 GPA throughout high school…
Personal: Noah Santiago Lebron was born in Lexington, S.C. to Sam and Christy Lebron… he is currently undecided on what his major is going to be during his time at PC…
Jordan Art – RHP – 6-0 – 180 – Greenfield Township, Pa. – Lackawanna College/Lakeland HS
Before PC: Made six appearances out of the bullpen at Lackawanna College in 2020… totaled eight strikeouts over seven innings pitched… at Lakeland High School he batted .305 while becoming the all-time doubles leader with 32… also went 5-2 on the mound with 10 saves and 70 strikeouts… was a part of a district championship team during his freshman year… was an all-district utility player… also played basketball for Lakeland High School… was on the dean's list and was an academic All-American at Lackawanna… was involved in FBLA at Lakeland…
Personal: Jordan Art was born in Scranton, Pa. to Tim and Maria Art… he chose PC because it presented a great opportunity for a first-class education along with the opportunity to play D1 baseball… he intends to major in business administration with a concentration in accounting….
Dylan Jones – INF – 6-2 – 220 – Atlanta, Ga. – Holy Innocents Episcopal School
Before PC: He was a second-team all-region selection at Holy Innocents Episcopal School… his team made the playoffs all four years of his high school career… was selected to the national honor society…
Personal: Dylan R. Jones was born in Voorhees, N.J. to Darren and Rhonda Jones… he chose PC for the baseball program… he intends on majoring in business with a focus in pre-law…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.