Clinton’s dream season came to an end Friday at 13-1 – the same record that the team that defeated them, Powdersville, has as the Patriots advance to the AAA State Championship against Beaufort, in a 27-14 Upper State Championship win.
The Patriots were successful in slowing the run, bottling up Clinton’s 3-headed monster – Bryson James, Jayden Robinson, and Jishun Copeland - each with 1,000 yards on the 2022 season.
Powdersville’s only loss was by 2 to Hillcrest, and along the way to the Upper State Championship they ended Daniel’s 36-game winning streak.
Still, Clinton drew first blood on a blocked punt and scoop and score by James. The senior running back, one of seven finalists for the title of Mr. Football in South Carolina, also ran in a touchdown; he also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, negated by an official’s flag. But without its usual gashing running game, Clinton had to throw the ball with mixed success – some completions but a back-breaking pick-six by the Patriot defense.
Clinton Football Corey Fountain said, “I told my guys I love them. One game does not define a whole season. I wouldn’t trade these guys for anything. A lot of these guys are playing with all their heart. I appreciate Red Devil Nation that came out and supported us tonight and cheered us on as hard as they could. I apologize that we couldn’t get it done.”
Zay Johnson blocked the Powdersville punt that James scooped for a score, before Powdersville ran in a touchdown and took a 7-6 lead with 6:57 to play in the first quarter.
Powdersville snagged an interception in the end zone, then Clinton answered with a fumble recovery and James’ scoring run to claim a 14-7 end of the first half lead.
Powdersville picked up the pace in the second half, driving for a field goal. Then, two plays later, the Patriots defense scored the pick six, staking Powdersville to a 17-14 lead.
James ran back the ensuing kickoff for the touchdown that was taken off the board by a blocking penalty. Powdersville swung Thomas Williams out of the backfield for a pass and catch touchdown with 3:09 left in the 3rd quarter.
Powdersville kicked short to keep the ball out of James’ hands. Clinton was stopped, and Powdersville booted another field goal. That was the last scoring with 8:03 left to play. Clinton’s final possession ended with a sack on 3rd down and an interception on 4th down.
“They hit us quick and scored and we answered back with a kickoff return, and as it happened we had a penalty,” Fountain said. “You take away that and it might have been a whole different ball game.”
At 13-1, Clinton improved on the 2021 season record of 11-2 when they made it three rounds deep in the playoffs before losing to Daniel. The Red Devils were Upper State Champions in 2009 when they won the State Championship, a 12-3 Red Devil team; in 2005 defeating Union, an 11-4 Red Devil team; and in 1993 defeating Seneca, a Red Devil 12-3 team. This is Powdersville’s first Upper State Championship.
