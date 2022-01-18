The Presbyterian College Blue Hose men’s basketball program announced schedule changes for their two home games this week in the Templeton Center.
Presbyterian’s game against Winthrop that was originally scheduled for this Wednesday, January 19 at 7 p.m. has been moved to this Thursday, January 20 at 6 p.m.
Then, the start time for this Saturday, January 22 game against Longwood has moved from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Presbyterian Men’s Basketball Schedule Updates
vs. Winthrop in the Templeton Center (Thursday, January 20 at 6 p.m.)
vs. Longwood in the Templeton Center (Saturday, January 22 at 3 p.m.)
