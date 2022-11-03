The Presbyterian College Blue Hose athletics department announces a multi-year agreement to partner with Game One, an approved team dealer for adidas. This partnership further extends an agreement with adidas which began in 2015 to outfit the Blue Hose athletic programs.
“PC Athletics is very pleased and appreciative to be partnering with Game One and continuing to outfit our outstanding Division I student-athletes and athletics programs in adidas apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment,” said Presbyterian athletic director Rob Acunto. “The quality of adidas products and their distinguishable brand in conjunction with Game One’s best-in-class level of service for adidas products aligned with the quality of Presbyterian College and our highly unique and identifiable Blue Hose brand.”
Game One is one of the largest and fastest-growing sports equipment and apparel suppliers in the country, serving a loyal customer base of 13,000 schools and organizations in 38 states. The company provides quality products through established relationships with big-name brands, including adidas.
"We are thrilled to join Presbyterian College and the Blue Hose athletics family,” said Game One President and CEO Jayme Wisely. “We consider this a true partnership and look forward to celebrating PC’s talented student-athletes, quality coaches, and outstanding campus. We appreciate the opportunity to provide a best-in-class level of service for adidas products and all other competition needs for athletics, while also engaging with other areas of campus to fully maximize the partnership.”
