Let’s start by saying that we supported Tommy Spangler and we disagreed with Presbyterian College relieving him of his duties after a 4-3 winning season.
With that being said, what has transpired over the last few days with the PC football program is nothing short of brilliant. Athletic Director Rob Acunto should be applauded for his bold move of hiring high school football coach Kevin Kelley to lead the Blue Hose program.
PC was once a proud football school. During their heyday in Division II football, PC was a storied program led by such great men as Cally Gault. When the decision was made to move the program to NCAA Division I, there were detractors and there were supporters. That decision ultimately caused PC to fall flat on its face due to finances, lack of success and being a team bringing a knife to a gun fight.
The Blue Hose moved from the Big South Conference to the non-scholarship Pioneer League and they immediately became irrelevant until this week.
The hiring of Kelley is part brilliance and part Barnum & Bailey.
The program now instantly becomes relevant again. Not because of their success on the field, but because their new coach is an innovator and somewhat of a mad scientist.
He doesn’t punt. He loves onside kicks. He is a fan of analytics. He thrives on not being conventional. He also wins…and wins a lot.
Kelley was a guest on the Dari (Nowkhah) and Mel (Kiper, Jr.) Show on Saturday morning on ESPN Radio. Spangler was never on that show. If the Blue Hose would have hired Coach Wigglejaw from Blue Tick Tech, he wouldn’t have been on that show either. The fact is that Kelley was on the show and the PC football program was relevant.
Kelley runs in different circles. He has consulted with NFL and Power 5 coaches for them to pick HIS brain on how he runs his program and how he managed to win 9 state titles in Arkansas high school football. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is in the contacts of his cell phone. No other coach that Acunto would have hired would bring that sort of juice to the program.
There is no downside to hiring Kelley. Up to this point, the Pioneer League Blue Hose have been just a blip on the screen. Kelley makes them important. He makes them a “must see” starting in 2021. It’s like going to a hockey game to watch the fights. It’s entertainment.
If PC football falls flat and they aren’t successful. What does it matter? That’s where they are now. Why not roll the dice on this novelty that could just be a great college football coach. His record says that he is a great coach, a leader of men and a guy that can X and O.
Recruiting for a non-scholarship team can be tough. The Blue Hose now have an advantage in the living room. They now are a destination that is fun and exciting. I bet none of their high school teams went for it on fourth and 10 from their 12-yard line. Advantage Blue Hose.
The hype that followed Kelley’s hiring this week will surely follow into the 2021 season. Season ticket sales will be up, students will want to come to games, the community will want to come see what all the fuss is about and the sports information dept. will issue more media credentials than ever before. The Blue Hose will be relevant. That relevance is important and trickles down to all parts of campus, including admissions.
The conclusion to this story is simple. After the debacle of the Spangler firing, the Blue Hose got it right and they did it in a big way.
