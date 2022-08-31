The Presbyterian College Blue Hose men’s basketball program and head coach Quinton Ferrell announced their 2022-23 schedule which is highlighted by 14 games in the Templeton Center.
“We have put together a schedule that will challenge us with the intent to have us ready to advance in the Big South Conference Tournament come March,” said Ferrell, who is in his fourth season at the helm of the Blue Hose men’s basketball program. “We are also excited about bringing some quality programs to Clinton to play in front of our home fans with non-conference games against College of Charleston, Elon, and VMI to name a few.”
The Blue Hose begin the season at the Templeton Center against Carver College on November 7. This will be part of a season-opening doubleheader with Presbyterian’s women’s basketball team.
Presbyterian hits the road for the majority of the rest of the month of November with road contests at The Citadel on November 10, at East Carolina on November 12, and at UAB on November 16. Then, the Blue Hose travel to Florida to play in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, November 21-22. Presbyterian plays Bucknell in their opening game of the Sunshine Slam on November 21. Presbyterian plays either UAlbany or Austin Peay in their second game at the Sunshine Slam on November 22. Presbyterian plays Charlotte on the road on November 26 before ending the month of November at home against VMI on November 29.
In December, the Blue Hose play road games against in-state foes, Wofford on December 1, and South Carolina on December 11. Presbyterian welcomes the College of Charleston (December 6), Elon (December 15), and Allen University (December 20) to the Templeton Center.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
With 10-teams in the Big South Conference, the league will play a true round-robin league schedule with every team playing each other home and away.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE HOME GAMES
Presbyterian begins league play at home against Campbell on Thursday, December 29. In the month of January, PC has home games against Charleston Southern (January 7), Gardner-Webb (January 11), Longwood (January 21), and Winthrop (January 28). In February, the Blue Hose play Radford (February 1), UNC Asheville (February 11), High Point (February 15), and USC Upstate (February 22) at home.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE ROAD GAMES
Presbyterian plays Radford on the road on New Year’s Eve to tip off their Big South Conference road schedule. In the month of January, the Blue Hose have road games at Winthrop (January 4), High Point (January 14), USC Upstate (January 18), and UNC Asheville (January 25). In February, Presbyterian has road games at Gardner-Webb (February 4), Longwood (February 8), Campbell (February 18), and the regular-season finale at Charleston Southern (February 25).
The season culminates with the Big South Conference Tournament at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 1-5.
Ticket information and game times will be released at a later date.
