HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-14, BSC: 1-5) came up short against the High Point Panthers (9-9, BSC: 1-5) with a 64-56 setback on the road.
Jalen Forrest led the Blue Hose with 15 points. Owen McCormack connected on three three-point field goals on his way to 12 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Presbyterian started the game off strong by scoring 13 of the first 18 points over the first five and a half minutes. Forrest, McCormack, and Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored during the Blue Hose’s early scoring run. Presbyterian maintained the lead until the 7:08 mark when High Point took the first-half lead for good. High Point led 34-26 at the half after outscoring the Blue Hose 17-6 over the final 8:46 of the half.
SECOND HALF – High Point pushed their lead to 10 points with the first basket of the half. Presbyterian behind two straight threes from Crosby James and a fast break layup from Forrest went on an 8-0 run cutting High Point’s lead to 36-34 with 16:40 on the clock. High Point scored inside with 15:38 on the clock ending the Blue Hose’s scoring run. With 12:27 on the clock, High Point led PC by the score of 43-37, the Blue Hose scored nine of the next 13 points cutting High Point’s lead to 47-46 after McCormack knocked down a three from the top of the key with 9:18 on the clock. The two teams exchanged connecting on a free throw apiece. With High Point clinging to a one-point lead, 48-47 at the 8:38 mark, the Panthers scored ten of the next 11 points taking control of the game. Presbyterian was able to cut the Panthers’ lead to six points at the 2:34 mark but PC was not able to get any closer to High Point.
NOTES
- Forrest’s 15 points marked his ninth double-figures scoring game of the season.
- McCormack with 12 points collected his eighth double-digit scoring game of the season and the 29TH of his career.
- Presbyterian recorded their 12TH double-figure offensive rebounds game of the season after grabbing 15 offensive boards.
- Presbyterian scored 26 points in the paint.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose conclude their two-game Big South road swing with a road game up I-26 against USC Upstate this Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
