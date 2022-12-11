COLUMBIA, S.C. – Presbyterian held a second-half lead but a scoring run halfway through the second half by South Carolina proved to be the difference, as the Blue Hose (2-9) lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4), 68-57, on the road on Sunday evening.
Winston Hill led the Blue Hose with 16 points while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. Terrell Ard, Jr. scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – South Carolina scored 11 of the first 13 points of the game. A three from Ard with 15:33 on the clock ended the Gamecocks’ early scoring run. South Carolina took an 11-point lead at the 14:09 mark. A free throw from Trevon Reddish-Rhone and a three from the top of the key by Crosby James got the Blue Hose back into the game cutting South Carolina’s lead to seven points, 16-9. With 8:09 on the clock, South Carolina led by the score of 29-14, Presbyterian outscored South Carolina 19-8 over the final eight minutes of the half cutting the Gamecocks’ lead to 37-33 at the half. Ard, Hill, and Kobe Stewart during the Blue Hose’s late first-half scoring run.
SECOND HALF – Behind four points from Reddish-Rhone and a three-pointer from Owen McCormack, the Blue Hose scored the first seven points of the second half taking a 40-37 lead just three minutes into the half. South Carolina scored four straight points regaining the lead by one point. Two baskets in the paint from Hill pushed the Blue Hose back in front, 44-41, with 12:55 on the clock. Then, South Carolina went on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes regaining the lead for good, 55-44, with 6:27 left in the game. Presbyterian was able to cut South Carolina’s lead to nine points a couple of times. With 2:41 on the clock, Marquis Barnett knocked down a three from the wing getting the Blue Hose within eight points but that would be as close as PC would get the rest of the game.
NOTES
- Presbyterian scored 36 points in the paint for the second consecutive game.
- Hill’s 16 points marked his fourth double-figure scoring game of the season and the 33rd of his career.
- Ard, Jr. tallied his third double-figure scoring game of the season with 13 points.
- The Blue Hose shot 52.2 percent from the field (24-for-46 from the field).
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian returns to the Templeton Center for an Education Day game against Elon this Thursday, December 15 at Noon.
