CLINTON, S.C. – Behind four double-figure scorers, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) cruised past the Carolina University Bruins, 76-42, in their season opener at the Templeton Center on Monday evening.
Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored 14 points and dished out five assists. Crosby James scored 13 points. Owen McCormack scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jalen Forrest added 12 points while grabbing five rebounds. Jaylen Peterson grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – At the 19:41 mark of the game, McCormack scored the first basket of the season for the Blue Hose. Presbyterian scored 14 of the game’s first 18 points taking a 14-4 lead when Kobe Stewart scored in the paint with 13:39 on the clock. After James converted on a three-point play and a turnaround jumper in the lane, Presbyterian pushed their lead to 21-7 with 11:32 on the clock. Carolina University cut Presbyterian’s to eight points with just under 10 minutes left in the half. Presbyterian went on a 9-0 run pushing their lead to 17 points, 31-14, with five and a half minutes left in the half. After Forrest knocked down a three from the wing with eight seconds left in the half, the Blue Hose took a 43-23 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – The Blue Hose scored eight of the half’s first 11 points taking a 51-26 lead when Reddish-Rhone scored on a fast break layup. A three by Houston Jones from the baseline in front of Presbyterian’s bench gave the Blue Hose a 67-35 lead with six minutes left in the half. James Lovorn closed out the game’s scoring by giving the Blue Hose their largest lead when he connected on a layup with 33 seconds left in the game.
NOTES
- With tonight’s win, the Blue Hose improved to 14-1 in their home opening game as a member of Division I.
- Presbyterian finished the game with a 48-18 advantage in points in the paint.
- Behind the scoring of Jalen Forrest, the Presbyterian bench contributed 32 points to the Blue Hose’s efforts.
- The Blue Hose defense forced Carolina University into 22 turnovers which led to 27 points off turnovers.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose travel to Charleston, S.C. to play The Citadel on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.
