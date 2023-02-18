BUIES CREEK, N.C. –The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-24, Big South: 1-15) fell on the road, 74-57, to the Campbell Camels (13-15, Big South: 8-8) on Saturday afternoon.
Kobe Stewart, Marquis Barnett, and Jalen Forrest each scored 143 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Campbell scored the game’s first 11 points. Presbyterian behind the scoring of Barnett and Stewart scored seven of the next nine points cutting Campbell’s lead to 13-7 six minutes into the contest. With Presbyterian trailing 18-11 with 11:32 on the clock, the Camels scored 14 of the next 18 points taking control of the half. Campbell had a 44-17 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – The Blue Hose started the half by scoring on a layup by Barnett with ten seconds gone on the clock. With 10:43 on the clock, a layup by Stewart got the Blue Hose within the score of 51-32. Houston Jones, who scored eight points in the game, connected on a three in the corner for the game’s final points with 21 seconds left in the game cutting Campbell’s final margin of victory to 74-57.
NOTES
- Stewart’s 13 points marked his fifth double-figure scoring game of the season and the ninth of his career.
- Forrest’s 13 points performance marked his 14th double-figure scoring game of the season.
- Barnett scored 13 points for his 14th double-digit scoring game of the season and the 19th of his career.
- Presbyterian’s bench behind the scoring of Stewart and Jones outscored Campbell’s bench, 21-11.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose play USC Upstate at the Templeton Center in their final home of the season this Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. Prior to the game, the Blue Hose will honor seniors Winston Hill, Jack McMahon, and Owen McCormack.
