CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-6) fell to the Charlotte 49ers (5-2), 69-42, on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Marquis Barnett and Houston Jones led the Blue Hose with 10 points apiece.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Charlotte scored the first four points of the game. Terrell Ard, Jr. scored Presbyterian’s first two points on a layup at the 16:57 mark. Charlotte pushed their lead to 11-2 with seven and a half minutes into the game. Jalen Forrest knocked down Presbyterian’s first three of the game with a long-distance shot from the corner opposite Charlotte’s bench cutting the 49ers’ lead to 11-5. At the 8:43 mark of the half, Charlotte had an 18-5 lead but back-to-back threes and a layup by Barnett cut Charlotte’s lead to 20-13 with 5:52 on the clock. However, the Blue Hose were not able to get any closer to Charlotte as the 49ers took a 32-17 lead in halftime.
SECOND HALF – In the second half, Charlotte pushed their lead to 21 points on a couple of occasions over the first 10 minutes. Presbyterian was able to cut Charlotte’s lead to 14, 48-34, after a three by Jones with 8:29 on the clock but that would be as close the Blue Hose would get to Charlotte the rest of the game.
NOTES
- Jones recorded his first career double-figure scoring game with 10 points off the bench. He connected on three three-point field goals.
- Barnett scored 10 points for his fifth double-digit scoring game of the season and the 10TH of his career. Barnett also grabbed eight rebounds.
- Presbyterian bench contributed 26 points to today’s game.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose return to the Templeton Center to play VMI this Tuesday, November 29 at 7 p.m.
