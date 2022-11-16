BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3) had three players score in double-figures but the Blue Hose dropped a road game at the UAB Blazers (2-1), 92-61.
Crosby James led the Blue Hose with 15 points. Jalen Forrest added 14 points. Owen McCormack rounded out the double-figure scores with 10 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. grabbed a career-high 14 boards.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Presbyterian’s Ard, Jr. scored the game’s first basket. UAB scored 11 of the next 14 points taking an 11-5 lead with 16:28 on the clock. Two free throws by Marquis Barnett cut UAB’s lead to four points. UAB maintained a lead of 4-8 points for the next few minutes. At 7:58 on the clock, UAB pushed their lead to 27-17. A three from the wing by McCormack cut UAB’s lead to 27-29 with 7:24 left in the half. However, that would be as close as the Blue Hose would get to UAB the rest of the half as the Blazers led Presbyterian 44-30 at the half.
SECOND HALF – McCormack connected on a three-point field goal from the top of the key cutting UAB’s lead to 44-33 just 25 seconds into the half. UAB scored, pushing their lead to 13 points. A jumper just outside the lane by Trevon Reddish-Rhone got the Blue Hose back to within 11 points at 46-35 with 18:29 on the clock. With 14:49 on the clock, McCormack connected on another three, cutting UAB’s lead to 11 points again but that would be as close as the Blue Hose would get to UAB.
NOTES
- Ard, Jr. with his first career double-figure rebounds game with a game-high 14 boards.
- James with his fourth straight double-figure scoring game with his team-high 15 points.
- Forrest collected his second double-figure scoring game of the season with 14 points off the bench.
- McCormack recorded the 23rd double-figure scoring game of his career. He connected on three three-point field goals.
- Presbyterian, who averages 16 offensive rebounds per game, grabbed 15 offensive boards in the game. The Blue Hose have collected double-figure offensive rebounds in three of their four games.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose travel to Daytona Beach this weekend to play in the Sunshine Slam beginning with a game on Monday, November 21 against Bucknell at 2 p.m.
