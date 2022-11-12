GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2) lost to the East Carolina Pirates (2-0), 77-57 on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Terrell Ard, Jr. led four PC double-figure scorers with 13 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Owen McCormack and Marquis Barnett each chipped in with 11 points apiece. Crosby James rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The Blue Hose started the game on a 7-0 behind baskets by Ard and Barnett and a three by McCormack. ECU scored their first basket with 16:22 on the clock. Then, the Blue Hose went on an 11-0 run over the next five minutes taking an 18-2 lead when Jalen Forrest converted on two free throws with 11:39 left in the half. Trevon Reddish-Rhone, James, McCormack, and Ard., Jr. also scored during the run. With 9:37 on the clock, the Blue Hose pushed their lead to 23-4 after Ard scored inside. Then ECU went on a 9-0 run cutting PC lead to 23-7 with 6:27 on the clock. A basket from Forrest, an emphatic dunk by Ard, and two free throws by Forrest pushed PC’s lead to 29-13 with 5:22 left in the half. The Pirates outscored the Blue Hose 13-3 over the final five minutes of the half cutting the Blue Hose’s halftime lead to 32-26.
SECOND HALF – James connected on a three to start the half pushing the Blue Hose lead to 35-26. Presbyterian maintained a lead mostly between 4-6 points for the first five minutes. With 13:57 on the clock, McCormack connected on a three from the top of the key pushing PC’s lead to 45-38. Over the next three minutes, ECU went on a 13-0 run taking a 51-45 lead. McCormack scored in the lane ending the ECU run and cutting the Pirates’ lead to 51-47 at the 10:16 mark but that would be as close as the Blue Hose would get to East Carolina the rest of the game.
NOTES
- Ard’s 13 points was his first double-digit scoring game of the season and the third of his career.
- McCormack’s 11 points was his second double-figure scoring game of the season and the 23rd of his career.
- Barnett recorded his second double-digit scoring game of the season and the seventh of his career with his 11 points.
- With 10 points, James has now scored in double-figures in all three of Presbyterian’s games this season.
- The Blue Hose recorded five blocked shots while grabbing double-figure offensive boards for the second time this season with 14 offensive rebounds.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose travel to Alabama to play UAB on Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.
