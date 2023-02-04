BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, Big South: 1-11) lost to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-11, Big South: 8-4), 56-48, on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Jalen Forrest led the Blue Hose with 13 points with 10 of those points coming in the second half. Crosby James scored 10 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds in the game.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The Blue Hose scored five of the first eight points behind a basket by Marquis Barnett and a three from Forrest. Gardner-Webb scored 11 straight points taking a 13-5 lead with 9:59 on the clock. PC answered with six straight points after a three and a three-point play from Kobe Stewart cutting Gardner-Webb’s lead to 13-11 with 9:18 on the clock. Gardner-Webb went on an 8-0 run over the next three minutes taking a 21-11 lead. Barnett scored inside, halting Gardner-Webb’s scoring run. The two teams basically exchanged baskets for the rest of the half as Gardner-Webb took a 28-20 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – The Blue Hose began the half on an 11-2 scoring run over the first four minutes taking a 31-30 lead after Forrest converted on two free throws at the 16:17 mark. Forrest scored seven points during the run. Gardner-Webb connected on a free throw tying the score at 31. Forrest converted on two more free throws helping the Blue Hose regain the lead. Gardner-Webb connected on three straight free throws to take a 34-33 lead with 12:55 on the clock. Then, Blue Hose behind a three-point play by Owen McCormack and a basket from Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored five straight points taking a 38-34 lead with 11:07 on the clock. Over the next eight minutes, Gardner-Webb scored 19 of the next 21 points to take a 53-40 lead with 3:46 on the clock. Back-to-back threes by James got the Blue Hose to within seven points, 53-46, with 1:49 on the clock. Gardner-Webb pushed their lead to eight points, two free throws by James with 24 seconds on the clock cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to 54-48 but the Blue Hose were not able to get any closer.
NOTES
- Forrest collected his 13th double-digit scoring game with his 13 points.
- James tallied his 13th double-figure scoring game of the season with his 10 points.
- Ard’s 12 boards marked his third double-figure rebounds game of the season.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose conclude their two-game road swing in Farmville, Virginia against the defending Big South Conference champs Longwood this Wednesday, February 8 at 7 p.m.
