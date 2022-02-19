CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-18, Big South: 3-11) lost to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-11, Big South: 10-4), 76-68, at the Templeton Center.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The two teams exchanged baskets for the first seven minutes. With the score tied at 10, Ambaka Le Gregam was fouled shooting a three, he converted on all three of the free throws giving the Blue Hose a 13-10 lead. With Presbyterian leading 15-12 with 11 minutes on the clock, Gardner-Webb went on a 17-4 run over the next 10 minutes taking a 27-17 lead. Presbyterian was able to cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to six points on a couple of occasions in the half. After a layup by Rayshon Harrison at the first-half buzzer, Gardner-Webb led 32-26 at the half.
SECOND HALF – Gardner-Webb began the half on an 18-7 run taking a 50-33 lead with 14 minutes on the clock. With Gardner-Webb leading 60-41, Presbyterian behind the scoring of Winston Hill, and Kobe Stewart cut the Bulldogs lead to 62-50 with six and a half minutes on the clock. However, Presbyterian was not able to get within single digits until a three by Hill from the top of the key cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to 72-63 with 42 seconds left in the game. The Blue Hose were able to get within eight points a couple of times but were not able to get any closer.
NOTES
- Harrison recorded his 43rd career double-digit scoring game with 17 points.
- Hill tallied his 26th career double-figures scoring game with 16 points while also grabbing six rebounds.
- With 12 offensive rebounds, the Blue Hose have grabbed double-digit offensive boards in 21 games this season.
- After the game, Presbyterian honored senior Will Ferguson on Senior Day. Ferguson made his first career start.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian hosts Charleston Southern in their final home game of the season at the Templeton Center on Wednesday, February 23 at 7 p.m.
