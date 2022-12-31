RADFORD, Va. –The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-10, Big South: 1-1) lost to the Radford Highlanders (7-8, Big South: 1-1), 69-51, on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Marquis Barnett led the Blue Hose with 12 points. Crosby James chipped in with 10 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Radford connected on two quick threes taking an early 6-0 lead. Presbyterian behind the scoring of Barnett, James, Terrell Ard, Jr., and Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored 10 of the next 14 points tying the score at ten after James made three free throws with 14:16 on the clock. The two teams exchanged baskets a couple of times over the next few minutes. With 10:03 on the clock, Ard scored inside giving the Blue Hose their first lead 16-15. Radford went on an 8-0 run regaining the lead 23-16 with seven and a half minutes on the clock. The Blue Hose would cut Radford’s lead to three points a couple of times but they were not able to get any closer the rest of the half as Radford took a 37-28 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – Reddish-Rhone scored inside early in the second half to get the Blue Hose within seven points. Radford scored five straight points pushing their lead to 42-30 with 17:50 on the clock. Presbyterian cut Radford’s lead to 10 points a couple of times but the Blue Hose were never able to get any closer to Radford.
NOTES
- Barnett recorded his 10th double-figure scoring game of the season and the 15th of his career with his 12 points.
- After scoring 10 points, James has collected eight double-figure scoring games this season.
- After going 3-for-3 from the free throw line, Jalen Forrest has now made 17 straight free throws.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian continues its two-game Big South Conference road swing at Winthrop on Wednesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
