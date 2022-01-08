The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-9, Big South: 0-2) fell to the USC Upstate Spartans (4-10, Big South: 1-1), 82-72, in their Big South Conference home opener.
Rayshon Harrison led all scorers with 24 points while connecting on 11 of his 12 free throw attempts. He also dished out six assists. Owen McCormack and Brandon Younger scored 10 points apiece.
Presbyterian forced 16 USC Upstate turnovers which led to 21 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The Blue Hose started the game scoring nine of the first 13 points. Trevon Reddish-Rhone, Kobe Stewart, Younger, and Harrison scored during Presbyterian’s early scoring run. USC Upstate scored five straight points tying the score at nine. Terrell Ard, Jr. scored inside pushing the Blue Hose back in front, 11-9, with 14:32 on the clock. USC Upstate tied the game at 11. Kirshon Thrash connected on a three giving the Blue Hose the lead again, 14-11. Then, USC Upstate scored five straight points. Presbyterian scored five straight points behind a basket by Younger and a three by McCormack to take a 19-16 lead with 10:06 left in the half. USC Upstate scored 12 of the next 15 points taking a 28-21 lead with 6:15 on the clock. The Blue Hose would cut USC Upstate’s lead to five points, 28-23, after two free throws by Harrison. USC Upstate ended the half by scoring 19 of the final 29 points taking a 47-33 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – With USC Upstate leading 51-33, the Blue Hose went on a 9-0 run behind the scoring of McCormack, Harrison, and Reddish-Rhone cutting USC Upstate’s lead to 51-42 with 15:40 on the clock. USC Upstate answered the Blue Hose’s run with a 7-0 run taking a 58-42 lead. Presbyterian was able to cut USC Upstate’s lead to nine points one more time, 60-51, after Marquis Barnett connected on two free throws with 9:53 on the clock but that would be as close as Presbyterian would get the rest of the way.
NOTES
- Presbyterian outscored USC Upstate, 39-35, in the second half.
- With 24 points, Harrison recorded his 13 career 20-point scoring game.
- McCormack’s 10-point performance was his 20th career double-digit scoring game.
- Younger tallied his ninth career double-figure scoring game with his 10 points.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian plays Gardner-Webb on the road in Boiling Springs, North Carolina next Wednesday, January 12 at 7 p.m.
