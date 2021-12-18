The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) fell to the Wofford Terriers (8-4), 76-49, at the Templeton Center.
Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 15 points. Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Winston Hill scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Presbyterian behind a free throw by Reddish-Rhone and baskets by Hill and Kobe Stewart jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. Wofford scored 12 of the next 16 points taking a 13-9 lead with 10:51 on the clock. The Terriers pushed their lead to 26-13 with four minutes left in the half. A basket by Reddish-Rhone and a three-point play by Brandon Younger cut Wofford’s lead to 26-18 with two and a half minutes on the clock. Wofford scored five of the half’s final eight points to take a 31-20 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – A three-point play by Reddish-Rhone cut Wofford’s lead to 33-23 just 40 seconds in the half. Wofford maintained a double-digit lead for the next five minutes. With Wofford leading Presbyterian, 43-27, the Blue Hose went on an 8-0 run behind the scoring of Hill, Harrison, and Reddish-Rhone cutting Wofford’s lead to 43-35 with 11:15 on the clock. The Terriers scored five straight points pushing their lead to 48-35. Presbyterian’s Harrison scored five straight points cutting Wofford’s lead back to single-digits, 48-40, with 9:06 left in regulation. However, that would be as close as Presbyterian would get to Wofford.
NOTES
- Harrison registered his 30TH career double-figure scoring game with 15 points.
- Reddish-Rhone tallied his 17TH career double-digit scoring game with 13 points.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian travels to Greenville, South Carolina to play Furman next Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.