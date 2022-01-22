Presbyterian’s Rayshon Harrison scored 29 points but the Blue Hose (8-12, BSC: 0-5) were nipped by the Longwood Lancers (12-5, BSC: 4-0), 71-70, at the Templeton Center.
Presbyterian’s Trevon Reddish-Rhone rounded out the Blue Hose double-figure scorers with 12 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Longwood scored the game’s first four points. The Blue Hose scored seven of the next nine points taking a 7-6 lead after Brandon Younger connected on a three from the corner with 14:43 on the clock. The Lancers scored nine straight points taking a 15-9 lead with 11:31 on the clock. With Longwood leading 23-11 with seven minutes on the clock, Presbyterian’s Harrison scored inside and then connected on a three at the top of the key cutting Longwood’s lead to seven points, 23-16. Longwood led 28-19 with just under five minutes left in the half, a three and two free throws by Harrison cut Presbyterian’s deficit to four points with 3:44 left in the half. However, that would be as close as Presbyterian would get the rest of the half as Longwood had a 35-26 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – With 16 minutes on the clock, Longwood led Presbyterian, 39-30. The Blue Hose went on a 19-4 run over the next nine minutes taking a 49-43 lead when Marquis Barnett scored inside with 7:22 on the clock. Harrison scored 10 points, Barnett scored six points and Kobe Stewart completed an old-fashioned three-point play during PC’s scoring run. The Blue Hose pushed their lead to eight points after Reddish-Rhone converted on two free throws with 5:07 left in regulation. The Blue Hose maintained a lead between 4-6 points until Harrison connected on two free throws with 1:31 on the clock pushing their lead to 67-60. Longwood outscored the Blue Hose 11-3 over the final minute and a half capped off by a three-point play with two seconds left on the clock which proved to be the game-winning play.
NOTES
- Harrison’s 29 points performance marked his 15th career 20-point scoring game and his 36th career double-digit scoring game. Harrison was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.
- Reddish-Rhone recorded his 19th career double-digit scoring game with 12 points.
- Presbyterian grabbed 12 offensive rebounds which led to 21 second-chance points.
- The Blue Hose scored 44 points in the second half.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian travels to Charleston to play Charleston Southern next Wednesday, January 26 at 7 p.m.
