GREENVILLE, S.C. – Presbyterian played a strong second half but their comeback fell short as the Blue Hose (7-7) lost to the Furman Paladins (8-5), 75-61, on the road.
Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 15 points.
Owen McCormack scored 10 points to round out the Blue Hose double-figure scorers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Brandon Younger scored the game’s first two points. The lead exchanged hands several times over the first five minutes. After Kirshon Thrash connected on a jumper in the lane tying the score at eight with 14:57 on the clock, Furman went on an 11-0 run taking control of the first half. PC had a stretch with four minutes left in the half where they went on a 6-0 run cutting Furman’s lead to 36-20, but the Blue Hose were not able to get any closer the rest of the half.
SECOND HALF – Presbyterian outscored Furman, 39-33, in the second half. At the 15:26 mark of the second half, Furman had a 54-31 lead. The Blue Hose went on an 11-0 run capped off by a three by McCormack which cut Furman’s lead to 54-42 with 11:57 on the clock. Terrell Ard, Jr. and Thrash also scored during the run. Presbyterian was able to get within 12 points a couple of times but they were not able to get any closer to the Paladins.
NOTES
- Harrison’s 15 points marked his 31st career double-figure scoring game.
- McCormack’s 10 points performance was his 19th career double-digit scoring game.
- Presbyterian finished the game with a 38-30 advantage in points in the paint.
- The Blue Hose forced 13 Furman turnovers which led to 17 points off those turnovers.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose finish non-conference play against Truett McConnell in the Templeton Center on Thursday, December 30 at 7 p.m.
