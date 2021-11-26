NEW ORLEANS – Behind three double-figure scorers and another strong effort on the offensive glass, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) beat the Central Arkansas Bears (1-6), 75-66, for their third straight win. The Blue Hose went 3-0 in New Orleans with wins over VMI, New Orleans, and Central Arkansas to capture the University of New Orleans Classic title.
Rayshon Harrison scored a game-high 28 points while connecting on five three-point field goals. Brandon Younger scored 14 points while connecting on three three-point field goals. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 13 points while grabbing five rebounds with three assists. Terrell Ard, Jr. scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench.
Presbyterian finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The two teams exchanged baskets and the lead for the first seven minutes of the game. Then, two straight baskets by Winston Hill and a layup by Kobe Stewart gave the Blue Hose a 16-11 lead with 11:10 on the clock. With Presbyterian leading 16-15, Harrison knocked two straight threes pushing PC’s lead to 22-15 at the 8:44 mark. Presbyterian pushed their lead to seven points on two occasions in the half. A dunk by Ard, Jr. with 29 seconds on the clock were the final two points of the half by the Blue Hose. Central Arkansas connected on two free throws with 18 seconds left in the half to cut Presbyterian’s halftime lead to 37-35.
SECOND HALF – Central Arkansas scored five of the first eight points of the half tying the score at 40 just one and a half minutes gone on the clock. Then, Harrison connected on two straight baskets and Younger knocked down two free throws giving the Blue Hose a lead that they would not relinquish. At the 12-minute mark, with PC leading Central Arkansas, 51-46, the Blue Hose went on a 7-0 run behind two baskets from Reddish-Rhone and a three by Harrison pushing their lead to 12 points, 58-46. Central Arkansas cut Presbyterian’s lead to five points 69-64, with 1:15 on the clock, however, Harrison would close out the win for the Blue Hose with six made free throws over the final minute.
QUOTABLE
“I am really proud of the guys,” Presbyterian coach Quinton Ferrell said. “We talked about this leading up to the tournament about taking it one game at a time, we wanted to use this as preparation for the Big South Tournament, playing three games in three days. I thought the guys stayed focused and worked really hard.”
NOTES
- Harrison recorded his 18TH straight double-figure scoring game with 22 points.
- Younger’s 14 points marked his sixth career double-digit scoring game.
- Reddish-Rhone’s 13 points performance was his 13th career double-figure scoring game.
- Presbyterian grabbed 17 offensive rebounds which marked the fifth time this season that the Blue Hose have grabbed at least 17 offensive boards in a game.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian travels to Knoxville, Tennessee to play No. 17 Tennessee this Tuesday, November 30 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.