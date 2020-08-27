Laurens Academy will open their 2020 football season at home against Holly Hill Academy Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Crusaders went 4-5 last season. Their roster will feature four All-State players from last year’s team, along with a member of the 2019 All-Rookie team among its 17 players. Among the four All-State player’s returning is last years Player of the Year, Thomas Lowry. The team will be senior-heavy, with nine on the roster.
Numbers are good for the Crusaders this season. In year’s past, Laurens Academy has played with 12-14 players on their roster, forcing most players to play both ways.
Lowry connected on 157 out of 230 passes for 2,084 yards and 30 touchdowns, yielding just four interceptions last season. Lowry rushed for 822 yards in 130 carries, adding 14 more scores.
Their opponent, Holly Hill, finished last season 4-5. These two teams did not face each other last season. They last faced each other in 2017. Holly Hill won that game 58-20.
Holly Hill is led by first-year head coach Michael Nelson. They have 22 players on their roster, including 5 seniors.
Laurens Academy has issued COVID-19 requirements for their home football games, including:
-Facial Covering are required for entry. There will be masks sold at the gate.—
-Fans in attendance will need to social distance in the bleachers and once seated at a safe distance they may remove their facial coverings. Please cover your face when you move around.
-Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and sit together in family groups.
-The concessions stand will be open. There will be a line for home fans and guests.
2020 Laurens Academy Varsity Football Roster
# Name Grade Position
3 Thomas Lowry 12th QB
8 Jonas Smith 12th WR/DB
10 Clarence Bertoli 10th RB/LB
12 Brett Young 8th WR/LB
21 Nicholas Rita 12th TE/LB
27 Will Jones 11th TE/DE
32 Harrison McCall 9th WR/LB
33 Cal Robertson 11th WR/DB
41 Judson Wadkins 12th QB/LB
52 Trip Steigerwald 9th OL/DL
70 Dimitri Wells 11th OL/DL
72 Carson Venable 12th OL/DL
76 Zachary Mullinax 12th OL/DL
77 Hunter Mullinax 12th OL/DL
85 Caio Rita 12th WR/DB
88 Diamonte Grant 11th WR/DE
90 Reles Littleton 12th OL/DL
Head Coach: Todd Kirk
Assistant Coaches: Travis Plowden, Josh Urwick, Brian Kneece
