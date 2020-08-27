la-football

Thomas Lowry tosses to Diamonte Grant.

Laurens Academy will open their 2020 football season at home against Holly Hill Academy Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Crusaders went 4-5 last season. Their roster will feature four All-State players from last year’s team, along with a member of the 2019 All-Rookie team among its 17 players. Among the four All-State player’s returning is last years Player of the Year, Thomas Lowry. The team will be senior-heavy, with nine on the roster.

Numbers are good for the Crusaders this season. In year’s past, Laurens Academy has played with 12-14 players on their roster, forcing most players to play both ways.

Lowry connected on 157 out of 230 passes for 2,084 yards and 30 touchdowns, yielding just four interceptions last season. Lowry rushed for 822 yards in 130 carries, adding 14 more scores.

Their opponent, Holly Hill, finished last season 4-5. These two teams did not face each other last season. They last faced each other in 2017. Holly Hill won that game 58-20.

Holly Hill is led by first-year head coach Michael Nelson. They have 22 players on their roster, including 5 seniors.

Laurens Academy has issued COVID-19 requirements for their home football games, including:

-Facial Covering are required for entry. There will be masks sold at the gate.—

-Fans in attendance will need to social distance in the bleachers and once seated at a safe distance they may remove their facial coverings.  Please cover your face when you move around.

-Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and sit together in family groups. 

-The concessions stand will be open. There will be a line for home fans and guests. 

2020 Laurens Academy Varsity Football Roster             

                               

#             Name                              Grade                   Position

3              Thomas Lowry                 12th                       QB

8              Jonas Smith                     12th                      WR/DB

10           Clarence Bertoli                10th                       RB/LB

12           Brett Young                      8th                         WR/LB

21           Nicholas Rita                     12th                       TE/LB

27           Will Jones                         11th                     TE/DE

32           Harrison McCall                 9th                         WR/LB

33           Cal Robertson                    11th                       WR/DB

41           Judson Wadkins                 12th                       QB/LB

52           Trip Steigerwald                 9th                         OL/DL

70           Dimitri Wells                      11th                       OL/DL

72           Carson Venable                 12th                       OL/DL

76           Zachary Mullinax              12th                       OL/DL

77           Hunter Mullinax                12th                       OL/DL

85           Caio Rita                          12th                       WR/DB

88           Diamonte Grant                11th                       WR/DE

90           Reles Littleton                   12th                       OL/DL

                                             

Head Coach: Todd Kirk                 

Assistant Coaches: Travis Plowden, Josh Urwick, Brian Kneece                    