Clinton punched its ticket to Clemson’s Daniel High School – the defending AAA State Champion – Friday night on the road with a thrilling 48-34 win over Lower Richland.
Clinton, at 11-1, is one of just 4 teams left playing in 2021 in Upper State AAA Football. The game wasn’t decided until Austin Copeland and then Zay Johnson intercepted passes deep into the 4TH quarter. Jishun Copeland scored an insurance touchdown, running it in from midfield with 2:20 on the game clock.
Taking a knee at the end, Clinton faced a 4th and 24 with 6 seconds to play, and senior quarterback Davis Wilson, returning from an injury, threw an incompletion that ran off the clock. Lower Richland was flagged for roughing the passer, and Clinton declined the penalty to end the game. The #1 seed in Region 4 coming in at 9-1, Lower Richland was penalized 13 times against Clinton (three penalties against the Red Devils).
Jishun Copeland ran the ball for 129 yards – longest 51 yards – and three touchdowns. Bryson James ran the ball for 125 yards – longest 42 yards – and three touchdowns for the winning Red Devils.
Clinton’s defense burned Lower Richland’s passing attack for 3 interceptions. The Diamond Hornets managed 229 yards rushing and 167 yards passing.
Clinton ran the ball 44 times to gain 311 yards. Red Devils passers went 5 of 11 to add 169 yards.
Clinton’s 55 plays gained 480 yards against Lower Richland.
Clinton’s first scoring drive went for 90 yards. The Red Devils fought back from a 2 touchdown deficit to control the game in the 4th quarter, scoring the final two unanswered touchdowns.
Clinton moves on to Daniel – Chester plays Powdersville in Upper State AAA’s other contest next Friday. Chester defeated Chapman (33-28) and Daniel defeated Woodruff (49-21).
In its 2009 State Championship season, Clinton defeated Daniel, 35-28, to win the Upper State Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.