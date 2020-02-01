Blair Quarles put her skills on display in the Laurens Academy girls’ 46-37 victory over Richard Winn Academy Friday night at the Crusaders’ home gym.
She hit a pair of twos, a pair of threes and 10-of-14 free throws for 20 points as LA (14-7, 5-3 SCISA Region 1-A) pulled into a second-place tie with Winn (10-11, 5-3) in the standings behind Newberry Academy.
Reagan Williams scored 12 points, and the rest of the points came from Olivia Huck (5), Payton Breen (5) and S.G. Natiello (2). Taylor Spires led the Eagles with 13.
Laurens Academy hit 12-of-39 shots from the floor (.308), while Winn connected on 15-of-41 (.366).
Darius Boyd and Hudson Wade combined to score 33 points – 17 by Boyd – as Winn (18-8, 7-2) turned the tables in the boys’ game, 59-42.
Caio Rita led the Crusaders with 15 points, while Diamonte Grant added 11 and hit 3-of-7 shots, all from 3-point range.
Others who scored for Laurens Academy (10-13, 3-5) were Thomas Lowry (6), Andrew Codington (3) Colton McGee (3), Clarence Bertoli (2) and Luke Kerber (2).
