Saturday evening, Laurens County Speedway played host to the first ever “Red Eubanks Memorial” powered by Destination Powersports.
Billy “Red” Eubanks was an accomplished racecar driver at LCS, who won many races & track championships. Among the racing community, Eubanks was very influential in helping many young racers get their start in the sport.
Eubanks' and his Gold-Digger 98 team were memorialized on one of the biggest race weekends in LCS history, playing host to three touring series & a host of competitors. Eubanks' memory lives on in LCS community, and will forever be a legend around the Darlington of Dirt.
602 Thunder Series:
Rug roh Raggy! Rod Tucker Scooby Dooby Doos his way to victory lane Saturday night! The 602 Thunder Series rolled into town for the second time this season, and the racing didn't disappoint. Tucker kicked off the night by calling his shot on a new track record. Prior to qualifying Tucker stated “I want a new track record”, after having issues last week. Tucker marked his territory after Blake Kraft broke the record earlier in the session (15.079), by running a 15.032 to take the pole for the main event. Tucker would roll the invert dice & would line up fifth in the main event. Chastin Blackwell would rocket to the lead early, but a host of yellows continued to reset the field. After a rough start to the feature, Rod Tucker had moved from fifth to fourth on the third restart of the night, where he flew around Blackwell for the lead on the outside. Blake Kraft continued to pester Tucker but couldn't get to the door. Tucker would gain time off of turn two, while Kraft gained momentum off of four. As the final caution flew on the night, Kraft had one last opportunity to strike, but couldn't catch the 83 machine of Tucker. Kraft had to settle for second, with Chastin Blackwell coming home third. Dale Timms and Colby Cannon would both have quiet nights to round out the top five.
MMSA Stock Four:
No Dennis, no menace... Mr. Wilson finds victory lane! The Monster Mini Stock Association showed up ready to play! An entry list of 19 drivers filled the high banks of the Darlington of Dirt, ready for high stakes and high rewards. Harley Holden kicked off the night by scoring the pole by running a 17.737, just one thousandth of a second over second place starter Nick Broome (17.738). After a pill draw the top six would be shuffled, landing Broome on the front row for the main event. LCS monster mini points leader Larry Teal would make noise early, after he jumped to the lead nearing the halfway mark of the race, but would lose the top spot after a restart a few laps later. Teal would get too high into turn one, allowing Broome to swoop to the lead once again. Multiple yellows would begin to fly at the just past the halfway mark, including a restart where the entire field proceeded to go high causing calamity off of turn two. Just two restarts later, Larry Teal would get into the back of Broome, spinning Broome around for the lead and sending him to the rear of the field. As Teal and Broome got together, Phillip Wilson snuck around both to claim the lead. Wilson would fight through a handful of late race restarts, but would clear the field with seven laps to go and never looked back. Wilson claims his first MMSA win, as Kevin Cooper edged out Dusty Eaves for second. Eaves landed third after having his front bumper completely removed early in the race. Travis Mosely finishes fourth and Matt Gilbert battled hard to finish fifth on the night.
Thunder Bombers:
Knight in shining armor? Benji Knight takes home the big trophy and big check in wild Thunder Bomber fashion! A whopping $1,500 purse was on the line for the Thunder Bomber competitors via Destination Powersports Saturday evening. Nearly 20 cars would line up to take the green flag for the main event. As the green flag flew, so did the yellow... again and again. The field faced many issues getting clear through turns one and two, including a multi-car crash involving LCS regulars Josh Wilson and Dylan Chappell on the opening start of the night. Both drivers would continue on, and so would the calamity. But as they say (or don't), the fifth time was the charm, as the field finally settled in during green flag conditions. Benji Knight who was the fastest qualifier on the night, maintained his speed and never fell from the lead during the 12 lap main event. Knight would lead flag to flag to score another win for BK Racing. Dylan Chappell would survive his first lap spill to finish second, but not without a hungry Casey Lawson chomping at the bit. Lawson continuously got a nose on Chappell, but couldn't find a way to pass the yellow 17 machine. Lawson maintained a podium finish on the night, with James Hudson surviving an up and down night to come home fourth. Dan Lawson, who had a relatively relaxed night compared to many, finished fifth.
Limited Late Model:
The fountain of youth reigns supreme, as youngster Bryson Harper rules the roost at the Darlington of Dirt! The night kicked off with heat racing for the limited late models, which saw Deano Long and his infamous K9 machine snag the pole for the feature. Bryson Harper, the young teenage talent, would join Long on the front row after also winning his heat race earlier in the night. As the green flag flew, Harper wasted no time, and stole the lead off of turn two. As Harper scampered away from the field, Long would face a battle for second from Ron Parker, until Long went for a spin a lap later. As the field got back racing once again, Parker challenged Harper for the lead, including a bit of contact between the two heading into turn three. Harper would have to throw a couple blocks on Parker, but eventually pulled away to find victory lane. Harper would hold on to second and Austin Watkins maintains consistency by finishing third.
Front Wheel Drive:
Same different race! Travis Jamieson finds victory lane once again. To cap off an incredible night of racing, the front wheel drive division continues to impress! Muddy Justin Harris would land on the pole after winning his heat race, joining the always fast Travis Jamieson on the front row. As a handful of yellows fell on the field, Jamieson continuously found the lead. Harris, still seeking his first win at the Darlington of Dirt maintained pace with Jamieson, but couldn't get to the bumper of the 135 machine. Harris would gain time at corner entry, but Jamieson would pull away on the straights. After a 10 lap battle, Jamieson would score yet another victory in 2020 and Harris would finish behind him for second. In victory lane Jamieson stated “when we got parked for two weeks, I told them we would come back faster than ever”. Jamieson is undefeated since his return to Laurens County Speedway.
