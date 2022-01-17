Laurens Raiders baseball tryouts for C Team, JV and Varsity will begin on January 31 from 4:00pm-5:15pm.
Any individual planning to tryout must have a current physical to participate. Physicals can be turned in to Coach Patterson prior to tryouts. Tryouts will last two days with cuts being made after the first day.
Players who have made the team will find out on February 1 after tryouts.
"We are looking for dedicated baseball players who are willing to put the time and effort into helping us reach our ultimate goal," said Coach Tori Patterson.
Tryout information is listed below. If there are any questions, please email Coach Patterson at kjpatterson@laurens55.org.
Tryout Information
Eligible participants:7th-12th graders
Dates: January 31-February 1
Time: 4:00pm-5:151pm
What to bring: A copy of your physical unless you already have one on file at the high school.
