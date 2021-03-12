The home opener for the LDHS Raider baseball team is scheduled for Thursday, March 18.
The Raider Baseball team will host Woodruff in a JV/Varsity double header. The JV game will begin at 5pm.
The opening ceremony and ceremonial first pitch will take place immediately following the JV game. This year’s ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Laurens 55’s first female Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas.
On day 2 of the kickoff celebration, the Raider Baseball team will honor a former Raider, Charles Peterson, on Friday, March 19 during their home JV/Varsity doubleheader against Emerald.
The Raiders will retire the #23 jersey in memory of Peterson who passed away on Sept. 13, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. At the time of his passing, he was a scout with the St. Louis Cardinals and an assistant football coach at Spring Valley High School.
Peterson was arguably one of the greatest to ever play for the Laurens Raiders, Peterson was a standout in football, baseball and basketball. Most remember him as the player who caught the winning touchdown to secure the Raiders’ 1991 state championship in football.
He also led the Raiders to a state championship in baseball in 1990. Peterson graduated in 1993 and was a first round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB draft. He played in the minor leagues for five years in the Pittsburgh system, reaching the AAA level.
