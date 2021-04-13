Jayden McGowan and Luis Rios-Brenna led the way for the Laurens Raiders in the Prelims of the Bob Jenkins South Carolina Track and Field Coaches Classic.
Finals of the event will be held on Saturday, April 24 at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins. The event will start at 10 a.m.
Luis Rios-Brenna will join McGowan as the only two individual competitors at the Coaches Classic Elite Finals. Rios-Brenna will participate in the 3200 meter run. Rios-Brenna ran a personal best 10:02.42 to qualify.
McGowan ran personal bests of 10.69 (prelims), 10.73 (finals) in the 100 meters and 22.26 (200 meters) to advance to the finals.
There were several Raiders that had season best or personal records on March 24 at Spartanburg High. The following results are season or personal records:
McGowan - 100 m - 10.69
McGowan - 200 m - 22.26
Cayson Elledge - 400 m - 52.55
David Gutierrez - 800 m - 2:33.20
Pedro Juan - 1600 m - 5:17.25
Micheal Rosalas - 1600 m - 5:26.62
Rios-Brenna - 3200 m - 10:02.42
Josue Garcia - 3200 m - 11:35.75
Zy Todd - 110 HH - 16.18
4x100 Relay - Malikah Walker, McGowan, Tye Roberson, Stephen McBeth - 42.92
McBeth - High Jump - 5-10
Todd - Javelin - 92-04
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.