Laurens District High School forward Nigil Owens has committed to play basketball at Erskine College.
Owens had interest from other schools including Warren Wilson College but decided on Erskine because of the family feeling that they provided as well as the coaches staying in contact every day.
At 6'4, 148 pounds, Owens averaged eight points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks per game this season at LDHS.
“Nigil is one of the most hard-working kids I’ve been around. He does all the little things for a basketball team, defends, rebounds, blocks shots and hustle plays. I am so proud of the person he is becoming on and off the court, we look forward to seeing him develop even more at the next level,” said Laurens head basketball coach Josh Chavis.
Owens is thankful to the coaching staff and his teammates for helping him not only become a better player but a better young man.
“Some advice that I received from my AAU coach that stuck with me was, if you want to be successful as bad as you want to breathe, you become successful, so I continued to work on my craft of basketball,” Owens said.
Once at Erskine, Owens plans on majoring in chemistry with the hope of being a pharmacist one day.
