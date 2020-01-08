Laurens’ freshman basketball team overwhelmed Easley 48-29 on Monday, moving to 2-1 in Region 1-5A.
The Raiders outscored the Green Wave in each quarter, led by Ty’Qua Johnson with 21 points.
K.D. Mosley added 14 points and Jay Hunter 10.
Wade Hampton visits Laurens on Wednesday.
Laurens’ first region win was by a score of 42-15 over J.L. Mann. Johnson scored 17 points and Mosley 11.
Wade Hampton handed the Raiders their only loss by a score of 35-30, in spite of 19 points from Johnson and 10 from Mosley.
Westview defeated Laurens Middle, 22-15, in girls’ basketball on the Tigers’ home floor.
The scoring for LMS was Olivia Brockman (5 points), Akacia Smith (4), Peyton Bush (4) and Talayshia Williams (2).
Brockman scored 10 points in Brewer’s 26-23 victor over LMS. Other scorers were Smith (4), Bush (4), Williams (3) and Anika Patterson (2).
