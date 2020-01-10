Impending reclassification means considerably revamping of schedules, particularly at Laurens District High School, where the Raiders are likely to be competing in a 5-team Class 4A region instead of an 8-team region in 5A.
Initial plans are for LDHS to move to Region 2-4A, paired with Greenville, Greenwood, Eastside and Greer. The tentative schedule reflects this alignment. For the first time, Laurens will play on the so-called Week 0, when schools have the option of opening a week early and taking a Friday off during the remainder of the season.
No dates have yet been established yet.
VARSITY
Week 0: HANNA; 1: at Clinton; 2: at Union County; 3: at Daniel; 4: RIVER BLUFF; 5: Bye; 6: at Greenwood*; 7: GREENVILLE*; 8. EASTSIDE*; 9. WHITE KNOLL; 10: at Greer*.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Week 0: Hillcrest (site TBA); 1: CLINTON; 2: UNION COUNTY; 3: Bye; 4: at River Bluff; 5: at Clinton; 6: GREENWOOD*; 7: at Greenville*; 8: at Eastside*; 9: at White Knoll; 10: GREER*.
Home games in ALL CAPS; * – Region 2-4A.
Wade Hampton defeated the LDHS 9th-grade basketball team by a score of 40-39 as the Raiders failed to get a shot off before the clock ran out at the end.
Ty’Qua Johnson led Laurens with 22 points. K.D. Mosley added 15 and Jay Hunter scored two.
Gray Court-Owings edged the Hickory Tavern boys, 38-35. Terry Cunningham led the winners with 16 points, and Jaylen Simpson added 14. Maddox Holtzclaw led the Panthers with 11 points.
Hickory Tavern swamped GC-O in the girls game by a score of 41-11. Faith Jackson scored 29 points, and Destiny Anderson added 10. Jada Wright led the Tigers with five.
Olivia Blackmon led the Laurens Middle Tigers with 10 points in a 29-17 girls’ victory over Sanders. Syberia Boyd chipped in eight.
