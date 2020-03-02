Laurens District High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team was scheduled to begin the regular season on the road against J.L. Mann on Monday. The team consists of 20 players, the key leaders being Emmanuel Rivera-Cedillo, Oswaldo Hernandez-Martin and Pablo Martinez.
The team is led by Davis Dickey, who is in his first year as head coach. Dickey also teaches 6th-grade social studies at Sanders Middle School.
Dickey has already identified some strengths going into the beginning of the season and said, "The team is extremely strong in multiple aspects. Their ability to work together is shown on and off the field. It is more than just soccer when it comes to this team. The players also have an extraordinary vision for success. Each player cares about the direction of our program. On the field, their stamina, agility and ability to play multiple positions for the team is important to our success. The team's intelligence of the game and ability to focus on doing what is right is something that makes us all proud."
The Raider boys’ team will only be focusing on the present during the 2020 season and have established team goals to help move them forward.
"Our team goals for the upcoming season are to improve as a team technically, tactically, physically and improve our psycho-social skills. We have a mindset to put each other first rather than individuals. This will help our team develop and succeed. It will allow Laurens soccer to have good representation from the classroom, practice field, game field and wherever life takes us," Dickey said.
LDHS is proud to introduce the 2020 varsity boys’ soccer team. Members of the team are listed below:
Oswaldo Hernandez-Martin, Emmanuel Rivera-Cedillo, Pablo Martinez, Douglas Velasquez, Jered Davis, Joel Santiago-Cruz, Jesus Esparza Carrizales, Adrian Norato, Romeo Jefferson, Eric Barrera Huerta, Hadden Martin, Jesus Gonzalez-Moreno, Ricardo Hernandez Martin, Nicholas Verdin, Levi Perry, Jose Felipe, Bryan Diaz, Gilberto Paniagua-Pedraza, Ricardo Andres Leon and Juan Gaspar Pascual.
To find information about schedules, please visit laurens55athletics.com.
In baseball, the Raider junior varsity won its season opener, 8-1, over Abbeville. Parker Clarke earned the win for the Raiders, pitching five innings and yielding two hits and one run.
The C team (1-1) fell to the Panthers, 5-4, with the primary culprit being an inordinate number of walks allowed.
Raniya Jackson was the lone LDHS player named to the All-Region 1-5A. She averaged 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
The team consists of Hanna’s Maleia Bracone, Carmen Chandler, Alexis Glover and Dro Lee; Westside’s Keyshuna Fair, Destiny Middleton and Branya Pruitt; J.L. Mann’s Janiyah Hagood, Jakiyah Mack and Zakiyah Drinkard-McKinney; Woodmont’s Anzya Cook, Jordan Hagood and Mazari Bennett; Wade Hampton’s Carmella Hawkins and Lamia Sweet; Greenwood’s Shamia Starks-Belcher; Easley’s Skylan Swindoll; and Laurens’ Jackson.
Hanna’s Bracone was named Player of the Year, and the Co-Coaches of the Year were Glenn Elrod of Hanna and Jimmy Towe of Woodmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.