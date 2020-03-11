On the road, Laurens put four runs on the board in the first inning and added five more in the second en route to a 9-5 Region 1-5A softball victory over the Wade Hampton Generals on Tuesday evening.
The bats quieted for both teams after the second inning, in which Wade Hampton briefly tied the game. Rachel Delio relieved Alyssa Rowe in the circle and limited the Generals to a lone run in the seventh.
Delio had already doubled in the first inning and homered in LDHS’s 5-run second.
The Raiders took advantage of five Wade Hampton errors.
Delio, the winning pitcher, limited the Generals to one hit and one run in 5-1/3 innings. She allowed only a single walk and struck out 11. Abygail Faircloth took the loss.
Delio and Cassie Plaia each had two hits, accounting for the LDHS total. Plaia also stole three bases.
In the baseball game between the two schools, Wade Hampton scored a walk-off, 7-6 win after Laurens came back from yielding five runs in the first inning.
Wade Hampton’s Daniel Villaran doubled to left to end the contest with one out in the seventh.
Aidan Pridgen and Zac Rice led Laurens with two hits each, all for extra bases. Rice doubled and homered, and Pridgen doubled twice.
Reliever Ethan Califf was the winning pitcher. Eric Jones took the loss for the Raiders.
The two teams combined for nine errors, six of them committed by the Generals.
The Laurens junior varsity banged out 15 hits en route to a 15-0 victory over Wade Hampton. Six different batters had multiple hits in support of starter Parker Clarke.
Bryan Diaz scored all three goals in Laurens’ 3-1 soccer victory over Dixie. Two of the assists went to Pablo Martinez, and Oswaldo Hernandez-Martin had the other. Douglas Velasquez had 11 saves in goal.
The Laurens girls also defeated Dixie, 3-2, in overtime, where Brianna Horgan scored the winning goal on a penalty kick while stopping three such kicks by the Hornets.
