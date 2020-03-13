In track meets in Simpsonville, the Laurens boys finished second and girls third in competition against Hillcrest and Gaffney.
The boys’ team score was Hillcrest 91, Laurens 70 and Gaffney 8.
Winning for the boys were Jayden McGowan (100m), Mark McGowan (long jump, triple jump), T.J. Garlington (discus, shot put), Braden Smith (javelin), Luis Brenna (3200m) and Zy Todd (110 high hurdles).
The 4×100 relay (Mark McGowan, Jayden McGowan, Tye Roberson, and Stephen McBeth) and the 4×800 relay (Florencio Jones, Pedro Juan, Deidre Smith and Micheal Rosalas) each won their respective races.
Several athletes competed for the first time in a track and field meet. Each performed well covering all events such and the 100m, 200m, 400m, 1600m, and the 3200m races. Mark Hattaway, Cedrious Brown, John Brown, Josue Garcia and David Gutierrez made impressive debuts.
The girls’ team score was Hillcrest 126, Gaffney 19 and Laurens 10.
Andrea Choice and Aija Davis lead the Lady Raiders in the first meet of the season. Davis placed second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Choince scored points for the ladies team by finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Raiders will return to action on Saturday, participating in the 7th Annual Chick-Fil-A Invitational at Eastside High School in Taylors. Action will begin at 8 a.m. as the throwers will compete in the javelin.
Greenwood took the measure of Laurens’ soccer teams, with the Eagles winning the girls’ game 6-0 and the boys’ game 8-0 in matches at LDHS on Thursday.
Any male in grades 4-8 and any female in grades 2-5 interested in playing travel basketball, please come to an interest meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. at Laurens District High School in the Auxiliary gym.
If you cannot make it, please contact Coach Yoneko Allen at yallen@laurens55.org.
