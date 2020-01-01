At the Liberty (High School) Duals, Laurens District High School’s wrestling team won three of its five matches.
The Raiders defeated Greer, Liberty and Walhalla and lost to South Aiken and J.L. Mann, a Region 1-5A rival.
South Aiken 54, Laurens 30 -- 138: Cody Emert (LD5H) over Ian Shaffer (SAHS) (Fall 0:00) 145: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Joe Bruno (SAHS) (Fall 0:00) 152: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over Liam Miller (SAHS) (Fall 0:00) 160: Nequel Martin (SAHS) over Robert Lawson (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 170: Hunter Goodwin (SAHS) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: John Gaverick (SAHS) over Breshad Williams (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 195: Tavoris Green (SAHS) over Jack Pontoon (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 220: J`Shon Horn (SAHS) over Kole Lawson (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 285: Ethan New (SAHS) over Dontavius Daniels (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 106: Hunter Faulkner (SAHS) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 113: Carson Sessoms (SAHS) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 120: Seth Montjoy (LD5H) over (SAHS) (For.) 126: Roberts Mike (SAHS) over (LD5H) (For.) 132: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Camden Taylor (SAHS) (Fall 0:00).
Laurens 45, Greer 33 -- 132: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Jestin Sleigh (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Gregory Czepiga (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 145: Michael Aiden (LD5H) over Jorge Hernandez (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 152: Micah Henkin (GREE) over Robert Lawson (LD5H) (SV-1 5-3) 160: Alex Gomez (GREE) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 170: Brandon Lilyea (GREE) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Andrew McCollough (GREE) over Breshad Williams (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 195: Ellsion Flores (GREE) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Inj. [time]) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Cody Clark (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Jaydon Collins (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 106: Colby Bridges (LD5H) over Jillian Lackey (GREE) (Dec 15-8) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over Kamani Simmons (GREE) (Fall 0:00) 120: Ja`len Shippy (GREE) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 126: Lucas Tatham (LD5H) over Spencer Lilyea (GREE) (Fall 0:00).
J.L. Mann 42, Laurens 34 -- 126: Jesse Powell (JLM) over Lucas Tatham (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 132: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Bryan Rivera (JLM) (Dec 7-5) 138: Patrick J`Anjou (JLM) over Cody Emert (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 145: Saadiq Murry (JLM) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 152: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over John Hetrick (JLM) (MD 9-1) 160: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Owen Wannemacher (JLM) (Dec 6-3) 170: Hunter McBride (JLM) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Stone Sneed (JLM) over Breshad Williams (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 195: Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) over Kevin Meeks (JLM) (Inj. [time]) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Connor Wolfe (JLM) (Fall 0:00) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over (JLM) (For.) 106: Nathan Lindley (LD5H) over Daniel Griffith (JLM) (Fall 0:00) 113: Jack Doran (JLM) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 120: Brian Caicedo (JLM) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 0:00).
Laurens 46, Liberty 30 – 113: Blake Chandler (LIBE) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 120: Trent Burdette (LIBE) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 126: Lucas Tatham (LD5H) over Jacob Beasley (LIBE) (Dec 10-5) 132: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Jeremy Sizemore (LIBE) (Fall 0:00) 138: Cody Emert (LD5H) over Landon Teague (LIBE) (MD 13-4) 145: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Daniel Webb (LIBE) (Fall 0:00) 152: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over Jefferson King (LIBE) (Fall 0:00) 160: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Sam Bates (LIBE) (Dec 6-2) 170: Noah Brooks (LIBE) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Breshad Williams (LD5H) over (LIBE) (For.) 195: Trinity Oglesby (LIBE) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over (LIBE) (For.) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over (LIBE) (Fall 0:00) 106: Xavian Gilbert (LIBE) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 0:00).
Laurens 42, Walhalla 33 -- 106: Colby Bridges (LD5H) over Siler Kerr (WALH) (Fall 0:00) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over (WALH) (For.) 120: Tyas Nelloms (WALH) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 126: Lucas Tatham (LD5H) over Garrett Holcombe (WALH) (Fall 0:00) 132: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over (WALH) (For.) 138: Michael Walters (WALH) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Dec 9-5) 145: Michael Aiden (LD5H) over (WALH) (For.) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Evans Kaleb (WALH) (Dec 6-3) 160: Lee William (WALH) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 170: Zack Holcombe (WALH) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Preston Richey (WALH) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 195: Christian Latta (WALH) over Jack Pontoon (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Nevan Hopkins (WALH) (Dec 6-5) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over (WALH) (For.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.